Australian Mom Dies After Taking Ozempic to Lose Weight for Daughter's Wedding

An Australian mom who wanted to slim down in time for her daughter's wedding has died after taking anti-diabetic drugs known for inducing dramatic weight loss.

Trish Webster started taking Ozempic—the trade name of an injectable medication called semaglutide developed to treat type 2 diabetes—after struggling to lose weight through traditional means, her husband Roy Webster told 60 Minutes Australia. The 56-year-old, who did not have diabetes, saw a TV ad for Ozempic and obtained a prescription from her doctor in 2022 after learning that significant weight loss was one of the drug's side effects.

"Her daughter was getting married, and she just kept mentioning that dress that she wanted to wear," Roy recalled. "So, she went into drastic measures."

Trish was on Ozempic before switching to Saxenda, a liraglutide injectable that helps with chronic weight management, according to Roy.

He said Trish lost 35 pounds in five months, but also experienced severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. As Roy explained, "It was one big nightmare from there."