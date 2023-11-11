Moschino Creative Director Davide Renne Dead at 46 Just 9 Days After Stepping Into Role

Moschino is mourning the loss of Italian fashion designer Davide Renne.
Massimo Ferretti, the chairman of Moschino's parent company Aeffe, shared on social media Nov. 10 that Davide died at age 46, nine days after he officially stepped into his role as Moschino's new creative director.
"There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time," Massimo wrote in a statement on the label's Instagram. "Davide joined us only a few days ago, when a sudden illness took him from us too soon. We still can't believe what happened."
Shedding light on the work Davide had been handling at the fashion house since he started Nov. 1, the board member continued, "With Davide, we were working on an ambitious project, in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and optimism for the future. Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected."
Despite the artist's passing, Massimo let followers know that Davide's vision will be carried on.
"Today we are left with the responsibility of carrying on what his imagination and creativity had only envisioned," he added. "Our deepest sympathies go to his family and friends."
On Nov. 1, Davide replaced Jeremy Scott, who was Moschino's creative director for a decade. Davide's first collection for the brand was set to debut at Milan Fashion in February 2024, per The New York Times.
"What fashion—Italian fashion especially, and the house of Moschino most of all, can achieve with its enormous power, should be accomplished with a sense of play, of joy," Davide said in a press release at the time of the announcement. "Thank you, Mr. Ferretti for giving me the keys to your playroom. I can't wait to begin."
Previous to joining the brand, Davide was the head of womenswear at Gucci, where he worked with the house's former creative director Alessandro Michele.
After the news of his death broke, Alessandro took a moment to pay tribute to his friend and longtime collaborator.
"My sweet friend, inseparable brother, so much love," he wrote on Instagram, via translation, Nov. 10. "What an amazing and unforgettable journey we had together. So many laughs and pure joy."
Alessandro went on to call Davide "one of the most talented creatives I've ever known," adding, "I can't help but cry for you desperately now."
Further details on the illness that caused his death weren't shared.