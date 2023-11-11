Brazilian Influencer Luana Andrade Dead at 29 After Liposuction Surgery

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

A Brazilian influencer tragically died this week during a cosmetic surgery.

Luana Andrade suffered a massive pulmonary embolism while undergoing a liposuction procedure in São Paulo Nov. 7, according to a hospital statement to local outlet Globo. She was 29.

Two and a half hours into the surgery, Andrade went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated by medical personnel, per the statement translated from Portuguese. When tests revealed she experienced a massive thrombosis—which is when blood clots block veins or arteries—she was transferred to the ICU.

However, she died around 5:30 a.m. local time.

The hospital listed her cause of death as massive pulmonary embolism, which is reportedly a leading cause of death related to liposuction procedures. The type of blood clot typically starts in the leg and blocks blood flow to the lungs, per the Mayo Clinic.

