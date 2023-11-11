Brazilian Influencer Luana Andrade Dead at 29 After Liposuction Surgery

A Brazilian influencer tragically died this week during a cosmetic surgery.
Luana Andrade suffered a massive pulmonary embolism while undergoing a liposuction procedure in São Paulo Nov. 7, according to a hospital statement to local outlet Globo. She was 29.
Two and a half hours into the surgery, Andrade went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated by medical personnel, per the statement translated from Portuguese. When tests revealed she experienced a massive thrombosis—which is when blood clots block veins or arteries—she was transferred to the ICU.
However, she died around 5:30 a.m. local time.
The hospital listed her cause of death as massive pulmonary embolism, which is reportedly a leading cause of death related to liposuction procedures. The type of blood clot typically starts in the leg and blocks blood flow to the lungs, per the Mayo Clinic.
E! News has reached out to the medical center and police for more information but hasn't heard back.
Andrade rose to fame on the 2022 reality show Power Couple Brasil 6, which she participated in with boyfriend João Hadad, according to Globo. As an influencer, she has accumulated more than half a million followers on Instagram.
Following her sudden death, Hadad mourned the loss on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple in Paris in a Nov. 7 tribute post.
"I am torn apart and living my biggest nightmare. A part of me left," he wrote in Portuguese via translation. "It is with immense regret and, with a lot of pain in my heart, that I say goodbye to my Luana, my princess, my beauty."
He continued, "It was two years by your side and I have no words to express how happy I was... We built a beautiful story and lived our dreams intensely. In addition to being a girlfriend, you are and will always be a partner beyond life, my love."
Hadad said he may never be able to process her death and shared how much she'll be missed.
"You are my light, princess," he added. "I ask that you continue to watch over me and all of us from above. I will always love you, from now until eternity! Thank you for so much, you will follow me until after the end."
The couple celebrated their second anniversary a month prior to Andrade's passing. At the time, she penned a sweet note to her other half.
"Every day by your side made me see how good it is to live life together, your dreams became mine too, and realizing each of my dreams by your side is so good!" she wrote Oct. 11 in a translated Instagram post. "Everything seems possible when we're together... besides being my biggest supporter, he's my biggest fan, best friend! I'm grateful to God for having crossed our lives."