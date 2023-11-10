Korean Singer Nahee Dead at 24

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The K-pop community has lost a rising star.

Korean singer Nahee died at the age of 24, her record label Mun Hwa In shared in a Nov. 9 Instagram post.

"Singer-songwriter Nahee has left our earth and become a star in the sky," a statement translated from Korean read. "I am sorry to bring sudden news to all of you fans who have supported and loved Nahee."

The recording group added, "We send our deepest condolences to the deceased's final journey."

A cause of death was not given.

News of Nahee's passing shook K-pop lovers, with one fan writing in the comments section of the music company's post, "She's so loved by us and I hope she was able to feel that."

Instagram users shared their condolences on Nahee's personal page, which currently features only one post shared on Nov. 7. The post featured a carousel of images and videos, including a selfie of the musician—whose real name is Im Na-Hee—and a clip of her dog.