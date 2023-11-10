Shania Twain Speaks Out After "Very Scary" Tour Bus Crash

Shania Twain says her tour crew is safe after a frightening ordeal.
Their bus and truck got into an accident Nov. 8 while traveling on a highway in the "Still the One" singer's native Canada. Royal Canadian Mounted Police said 13 people were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and Twain's management company said members of her tour's production crew were among those who sought medical attention. The star herself was not on board any of the vehicles.
"Thank you so much for the out pour of love and support from everyone," Twain wrote on her Instagram Stories Nov. 9. "First and foremost, my touring family are safe. Anyone needing medical care is receiving great support. The local community and every single crew person has been phenomenal, in the face of a very scary scenario."
Twain continued, "Hug and hold those you love, we are doing the same!"
The accident took place as the crew was traveling on the Trans-Canada Highway from Winnipeg, where the singer had performed the previous night, to Saskatoon.
"Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather," Maverick Management said in a statement to E! News Nov. 8. "Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals."
The statement continued, "We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support. We ask for patience as we look after our touring family."
On Nov. 9, a day after the accident, Twain performed at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon and spoke about the incident onstage. According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, she told the crowd that two of her crew members who were injured in the crash were still in hospital and "on the mend," while the rest were in the building during the concert that night. She dedicated her performance to her crew.
"I'm gonna ask you Saskatoon, to help me show love and support tonight," she said, per the outlet. "We have to give everything. We've got to lift up the spirits of my crew, please."