Why the Big Blanket Is Everything I’ve Ever Wanted and Needed in My Home

Imagine this: You finally come home after a long day of work, winter is almost here so the nights are starting to get chillier, and all you want to do is snuggle up on your couch with a cozy blanket. While most standard blankets barely cover both you and your pet (in my case), instead you reach for the biggest…the softest…and the warmest blanket you've ever seen in your life. Enter: The Big Blanket.

As a Shopping Editor, my job is to test out as many products as possible from every category to make sure they're really worth buying. And let me tell you this, every now and then I find that one special product that changes my entire world, and after a whole year of using it, the Big Blanket is still one of my favorite products I've ever owned.

So, why is the Big Blanket my absolute favorite? Well, it's not just a blanket. It's a hug from your grandma and a warm cup of cocoa all rolled into one giant, plush masterpiece. Okay, it might not literally be those two things, but trust me when I tell you that's exactly how it makes you feel when you're cuddling up with this magical blanket as you binge-watch your favorite show. Oh, and the size? Oh boy, it's definitely not your average throw. It's a cozy cloud that engulfs you, making you feel like you're in a snuggly fortress. And can you believe it measures a whopping 100 square feet?! You'll never have to fight for the blanket with your loved ones again, because it can even be shared by up to five people (yes, I've tested the limit with my besties).

I personally own the Original Stretch blanket, but they've come out with a variety of colors, patterns, and new materials that go perfectly with any home aesthetic and lifestyle imaginable. I'm so in love with this blanket, it hasn't left my couch since day one. And while I use it as a couch protector during the day (thanks to my cat who loves to dig her claws into my expensive white couch), at night it basically swallows me up (since I'm 5'1) while my cat, partner, and I watch movies all night long.

If you're ready to make an investment in a blanket that'll last you a lifetime, is big enough to not cause any fights in the household, and looks amazing on your couch, bed, or as a fort for the little ones, then I recommend you buy the Big Blanket immediately. I can honestly say it's a blanket that's changed my life, and I can't stop raving about it ever since I opened the package. Plus, they're currently having a Black Friday sale, so there's no better time than now to buy the blanket of your dreams.