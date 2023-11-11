How Rachel Bilson Deals With the Criticism About Her NSFW Confessions

Watch : Rachel Bilson Says She LOST a Job Over Sex Comments

When it comes to the unsolicited feedback Rachel Bilson inevitably receives every time she sends an episode of her raw, emotional and often uproarious podcast into the world, she takes a cue from her mother.

"My mom's quote to me my whole life is, 'It's none of my business what other people think of me,'" the actress told E! News in an exclusive interview during her Nov. 9 visit to the Pasadena Humane Society in partnership with Rachael Ray's Nutrish pet food. "I have to remind myself of that a lot, because I want to be like, 'Oh my god, I'm so sorry!,' or make excuses, or explain."

That's why launching Broad Ideas last year with best friend and co-host Olivia Allen was a crash course in not fretting over other people's takes, whether they're from random online commenters or Whoopi Goldberg on The View.

And needless to say, the reformed people-pleaser does not read the comments and has advised Allen (who read 'em all in the beginning), to do the same.