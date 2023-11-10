Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk's Feud Continues in Selling Sunset Season 7 Reunion Trailer

Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk come face to face for a tense conversation in the Selling Sunset season 7 reunion trailer.

The sun has set on any possibility of a friendship between Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk

In the Selling Sunset season seven reunion trailer, which dropped Nov. 10, the duo, who had a tense conversation earlier this season, are ready to confront their mutual animosity in front of the group.

As Marie-Lou—who was Jason Oppenheim's girlfriend at the time——revealed after she took the reunion stage, "Chrishell was just a topic on camera."

And the Selling Sunset cast appeared surprised at her remark, with Chrishell putting her face in her hand and reunion host Tan France raising his eyebrows. Emma Hernan also exclaimed, "What in the actual F!"

The trailer also teases a showdown between Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani. After a two-season feud caused by Chelsea continuously commenting on Bre's relationship with Nick Cannon—with whom she shares son Legendary—the 32-year-old reaches her breaking point.

"This is my real life," Bre explained. "Tomorrow we're not just going to be cool."

But the trailer also gave viewers a glimpse at some lighter moments between the group. In fact, the entire cast—including Brett Oppenheim, Amanza Smith, Nicole Young, Mary Bonnet and her husband Romain—shared a laugh when the Queer Eye star brought out a tiny bell—like the one used after closing deals at the Oppenheim office—to ring.

But those moments don't last long, as Tan asks Jason the question on everybody's mind: "Are you still in love with Chrishell?"

Fans will have to wait until Nov. 15, when the reunion is streaming on Netflix, for that answer. After all, it was a question that Marie-Lou posed all season.

Although Jason and Marie-Lou called it quits in May after 10 months of dating, viewers saw the heated sit down between Chrishell—who also dated Jason for six months in 2021—and the German native play out on episode three. 

After Marie-Lou accused Chrishell—who tied the knot with partner G Flip in May—of still having feelings for her boyfriend, the agent said she was "losing brain cells" from their conversation.

Marie-Lou then decided to include Jason in their conversation by getting him on the phone.

"I'm here with Chrishell," she said as the ladies sat across from one another at the table. "I think she doesn't really want to be friends with me and she told me it was because I was jealous, I was crying."

"I never said you were jealous," Chrishell shot back. "Those words never, one time, came out of my mouth. Not one time."

The Oppenheim group owner ultimately backed his ex, telling Marie-Lou, "She didn't tell me that."

But after the argument continued, Chrishell decided to be the closer on this topic and firmly took friendship off the market.

"I'm not going to be your friend," the Days of our Lives alum said. "I don't have anything in common with you."

And although their friendship didn't work out, keep reading to take a look back at all the love lives of the Selling Sunet stars.

Jason Oppenheim

Jason is single and, on the market. (See what we did there?)

The Oppenheim Group owner previously dated real estate agent Chrishell Stause last year for seven months before breaking up in December. The pair began dating around early May but kept their relationship private before announcing it in July. 

He also dated model Marie Lou Nurk for 10 months before their split in May 2023.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell married nonbinary musician G Flip in May 2023.

In a May 2022 Instagram video, Chrishell opened up about her relationship with the 27-year-old. "I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is," she explained. "With G, they identify as nonbinary. They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick."

Brett Oppenheim

Brett is now single after dating Australian model Tina Louise.

Though we caught a glimpse of their relationship in season five, the pair went public with their relationship in April 2021 but broke up in December.

Sound like a similar timeline to Jason? Must be twin telepathy!

Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn is married to Christian Dumontet—who goes by Christian Richard in the show—a 42-year-old tech CEO. The pair have been married since 2019 and welcomed their first son Christian Georges Dumontet in 2021.

Recently, the pair started their own real estate company called RealOpen, which allows buyers to purchase a home using cryptocurrency, according to the company's website.

Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young married HGTV's Tarek El Moussa on Oct. 23, 2021. 

The day before the wedding, Tarek—who was previously married to Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack—wrote on Instagram, "If you had asked me four years ago I would've told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn't even think I would find love. Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day."

The two welcomed their first baby together in February 2023.

Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald married Romain Bonnet in 2019 during season one of Selling Sunset

But while we got to see the two love birds tie the knot, Mary's rep confirmed to People that they actually had "a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term."

Chelsea Lazkani

The newest addition to the Selling Sunset cast has been married to her husband Jeff Lazkani since 2017. 

The pair share two children, 3-year-old Maddox Ali Levon, and Melia Man, age 2.

Emma Hernan

Emma is single and ready to mingle! 

The real estate agent revealed to Today that she is "single and dating" and "open to a relationship," adding that she is "open to something moving a little bit more serious."

So what happened to Selling Sunset property developer Micah McDonald? After being seen flirting it up in season five, Emma says they still talk and "have a great relationship."

"TBD what happens with that," she told Today.

Amanza Smith

Amanza, who has two children with ex-husband and NFL star Ralph Brown, keeps her relationship status on the DL.

In an April 2022 E! News interview, she revealed that she's been in a secret relationship.

"That's the one thing that I've been able to keep a secret, so now it's almost like a goal," she said. "I'm glad that it's gone this long and if it comes out, it comes out. But it's almost fun to keep that private."

But by the following August, Amanza made things Instagram official.

Maya Vander

Maya Vander has been married to her husband David Miller since 2017.

The pair share two children, three-year-old Aiden Vander and 23-month-old Elle Vander. In December 2021, Maya tragically lost her third child during a stillbirth at 38 weeks pregnant.

In May 2023, the pair welcomed a baby girl.

