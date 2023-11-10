Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk's Feud Continues in Selling Sunset Season 7 Reunion Trailer

Watch : Mary Bonnet From 'Selling Sunset' Opens Up About Miscarriage: "We'll Keep Trying"

The sun has set on any possibility of a friendship between Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk.

In the Selling Sunset season seven reunion trailer, which dropped Nov. 10, the duo, who had a tense conversation earlier this season, are ready to confront their mutual animosity in front of the group.

As Marie-Lou—who was Jason Oppenheim's girlfriend at the time——revealed after she took the reunion stage, "Chrishell was just a topic on camera."

And the Selling Sunset cast appeared surprised at her remark, with Chrishell putting her face in her hand and reunion host Tan France raising his eyebrows. Emma Hernan also exclaimed, "What in the actual F!"

The trailer also teases a showdown between Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani. After a two-season feud caused by Chelsea continuously commenting on Bre's relationship with Nick Cannon—with whom she shares son Legendary—the 32-year-old reaches her breaking point.

"This is my real life," Bre explained. "Tomorrow we're not just going to be cool."