Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk's Feud Continues in Selling Sunset Season 7 Reunion Trailer

The sun has set on any possibility of a friendship between Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk.
In the Selling Sunset season seven reunion trailer, which dropped Nov. 10, the duo, who had a tense conversation earlier this season, are ready to confront their mutual animosity in front of the group.
As Marie-Lou—who was Jason Oppenheim's girlfriend at the time——revealed after she took the reunion stage, "Chrishell was just a topic on camera."
And the Selling Sunset cast appeared surprised at her remark, with Chrishell putting her face in her hand and reunion host Tan France raising his eyebrows. Emma Hernan also exclaimed, "What in the actual F!"
The trailer also teases a showdown between Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani. After a two-season feud caused by Chelsea continuously commenting on Bre's relationship with Nick Cannon—with whom she shares son Legendary—the 32-year-old reaches her breaking point.
"This is my real life," Bre explained. "Tomorrow we're not just going to be cool."
But the trailer also gave viewers a glimpse at some lighter moments between the group. In fact, the entire cast—including Brett Oppenheim, Amanza Smith, Nicole Young, Mary Bonnet and her husband Romain—shared a laugh when the Queer Eye star brought out a tiny bell—like the one used after closing deals at the Oppenheim office—to ring.
But those moments don't last long, as Tan asks Jason the question on everybody's mind: "Are you still in love with Chrishell?"
Fans will have to wait until Nov. 15, when the reunion is streaming on Netflix, for that answer. After all, it was a question that Marie-Lou posed all season.
Although Jason and Marie-Lou called it quits in May after 10 months of dating, viewers saw the heated sit down between Chrishell—who also dated Jason for six months in 2021—and the German native play out on episode three.
After Marie-Lou accused Chrishell—who tied the knot with partner G Flip in May—of still having feelings for her boyfriend, the agent said she was "losing brain cells" from their conversation.
Marie-Lou then decided to include Jason in their conversation by getting him on the phone.
"I'm here with Chrishell," she said as the ladies sat across from one another at the table. "I think she doesn't really want to be friends with me and she told me it was because I was jealous, I was crying."
"I never said you were jealous," Chrishell shot back. "Those words never, one time, came out of my mouth. Not one time."
The Oppenheim group owner ultimately backed his ex, telling Marie-Lou, "She didn't tell me that."
But after the argument continued, Chrishell decided to be the closer on this topic and firmly took friendship off the market.
"I'm not going to be your friend," the Days of our Lives alum said. "I don't have anything in common with you."
And although their friendship didn't work out, keep reading to take a look back at all the love lives of the Selling Sunet stars.