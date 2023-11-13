The Best Early Black Friday Activewear Deals of 2023 at Alo, Athleta & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
While Black Friday is technically still around the corner, that doesn't mean you have to wait to starting looking for deals, especially if you're trying to score some savings on activewear. That's because some of the your favorite activewear brands have already launched tons of early Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. Luckily, you don't have to go searching for sales, because this list has compiled all of the early Black Friday deals from a bunch of activewear brands, from Alo to Lululemon and Athleta.
Whether you're looking to cross friends and family off of your gift list or just looking to treat yourself, keep reading for a list of the best early Black Friday deals on activewear.
Our Pick: Alo Yoga
Find 30% off sitewide and up to 70% off sale items at Alo, including this seamless racerback sports bra with a subtle logo.
Lululemon: Nab their best-selling workout gear with new drops to their We Made Too Much section, like the viral Align tank top.
Aerie: Get up to 40% off their collection through Nov. 14 plus 50% off all bras, like this seamless bralette.
Athleta: Shop their sale section for up to 60% off, including this cute exercise skort.
Zappos: Score up to 50% off on sneakers and running shoes, like Adidas sneakers.
Reebok: Get up to 55% off sneakers, like these nanoflex running shoes, and activewear.
Outdoor Voices: Enjoy 30% cold weather workout gear until Nov. 13 and check out the sale section for up to 50% off fan favorites, like the exercise dress.
Gymshark: Shop over between 20% to over 50% off activewear, including these crossover leggings.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Mark your calendars for Nov. 24, 2023, to save big from so many of your favorite stores and retailers.
When do early Black Friday deals start?
Tons of brands started rolling out Black Friday deals as early as November 1, so you can start saving right now!
Are Black Friday deals really worth it?
The short answer is...yes! Black Friday is known for their doorbuster deals and some of the best savings you can get all year on some of the most popular products in every category.
How much are Black Friday discounts?
On average, discounts range anywhere between 20% and 60% with some brands even offering up to 80% off.
Why is it called Black Friday?
Back in the 1960s, the term Black Friday was used to describe the masses of post-Thanksgiving Day shoppers, where the influx of purchases made many stores' accounts go from "in the red" to "in the black."
Want more early Black Friday deals? See our guide to the best ones that you can shop right now.