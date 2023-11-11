The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings of 2023 to Wear This Winter, According to Reviewers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Winter is coming besties, and whether you're ready for it or not, subzero temps are going to be here before we know it. So, it's time to swap in your fall wardrobe for winter staples that'll keep you toasty warm—like our favorite winter must-have, fleece-lined leggings. These bad boys help you brace the cold winter fronts in both style and comfort. Because let's be real, our go-to pair of black Lululemon Align leggings unfortunately won't be able to stand against winter's teeth-chattering wind, hail, or slushy snow. But leggings with brushed fleece were practically made to withstand all these harsh elements.
Typically made with a soft polyester interior for insulation and a stretchy nylon outer layer for breathability, fleece-lined leggings ensure optimal comfort, keeping you warm without the risk of overheating. They're also so incredibly soft, that you'll want to buy a pair to wear for every single day of the week. So, if you're ready to invest in some fleece-lined leggings that'll help you beat the cold, keep scrolling for our top picks that reviewers keep raving about.
Ewedoos Fleece Lined Leggings
These Ewedoos fleece-lined leggings are squat-proof, lunge-proof, and extra stretchy so you can focus on your morning winter workout without worrying about them being see-through. They also boast two spacious pockets that are perfect for storing your phone, keys, and other small workout essentials. "These leggings are perfect for fall/winter. Nice, warm, thick but not heavy. Can be used for hiking or casual day-to-day dressing" says one Amazon reviewer.
Under Armour Thermals
Running during winter has never been easier with these Under Armour ColdGear Thermal leggings. Made from a fabric boasting exceptional sweat-wicking properties, these leggings go the extra mile with welded seams to banish unwanted friction. Say goodbye to chafing besties!
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings
Never underestimate the convenience of a side pocket, especially when it's paired with these highly-rated fleece-lined yoga pants. With a whopping 30 shades to choose from, you can even stock up for the week in every color imaginable. One five-star reviewer raves how these are "So warm and cozy! It's thicker material but breathable. It hugs your figure gently. Fits well and does not ride up or down."
Romastory Winter Warm Leggings
According to one thrilled Amazon reviewer, these luxurious Romastory fleece-lined tights feel like you're practically "wearing kittens on your legs as pants." And the best part? They come with a price tag of less than $20. Talk about a steal!
Diravo Fleece Lined Leggings
Score big with this set of six top-rated fleece-lined leggings, all under $30. What's even better? They come in a variety of colors to effortlessly match your entire wardrobe. They're also so stretchy and comfortable, that one Amazon reviewer even commented "My boyfriend stole my leggings."
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Leggings
With a lusciously soft fleece lining and a snug fit that practically feels like a second skin, these Baleaf leggings provide the ultimate freedom of movement—making them ideal for powering through yoga flows or even chilling on the couch.
Nike Yoga Women's 7/8 Fleece Pants
Snuggle up in these form-fitting Nike fleece leggings, tailored for both lounging around in your home and intense workouts. They're available in sizes M to 2XL. And can we talk about the soft gray color it comes in? It's basically the epitome of coziness!
UGG Women's Ashlee Double Knit Legging
When it comes to all things cozy, Ugg takes the crown, and it's no wonder they've created one of the coziest leggings on the block. Thanks to their double-knit magic, these Ashlee leggings outshine other non-fleece leggings, offering a thickness and comfort that's hard to beat.
Yogipace Water Resistant Fleece Lined Thermal Tights
In a market saturated with many high-rise legging options, we found an incredibly comfortable mid-rise option for those who prefer their legging to sit at their hip. They're also water-resistant, so if you get caught in the rain while out on your daily run, you'll stay dry and warm. Reviewers also love the variety of inseam options, making them the perfect pair for both tall and short people!
ZUTY Fleece Lined Leggings
Check out these high-waisted leggings with a comfy 4.5-inch waistband that's supportive but not too tight. They're also a game-changer with spacious side pockets for your phone and a clever hidden pocket in the waistband for keys, cards, or whatever you need on the go.
