Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Deserve an Award for Their Sweet Reaction to Her 2024 Grammy Nomination

Kelsea Ballerini gave fans a penthouse view of her reaction to receiving a 2024 Grammy nomination. See the sweet moment she heard the news alongside her family and boyfriend Chase Stokes.

The Record Academy is getting ready to roll out the red carpet for Kelsea Ballerini.

On Nov. 10, the singer received a 2024 Grammy nomination in the Best Country Album category for her heartfelt EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.

And for fans wondering how she learned the exciting news, Kelsea provided a glimpse inside her nominations viewing party, which involved her sitting on the floor near the TV alongside her loved ones.

As seen in the 30-year-old's Instagram video, Kelsea and her inner circle, including her mom Carla and boyfriend Chase Stokes, all let out a scream after hearing her album receive a nomination.

"Oh my god!" Carla yelled as Kelsea embraced her squad and the Outer Banks actor. "Country Album, Kelsea Ballerini!"

Kelsea, who's now earned four Grammy nods over the years, captioned the post with a shoutout to her collaborator, Alysa Vanderheym. "[Crying emoji] @recordingacademy," she wrote. "LOOK AT OUR ALBUM GO, @alysavanderheym."

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, which tells the story behind her divorce from ex Morgan Evans, was released back in February.

As Kelsea explained at the time, the six-song EP was she "processed" the breakup from Morgan.

"It's the way I got my feelings out of my body and heart and put them to music," she shared, "which is the purest way I could've handled it."

Kelsea announced her split from the "Kiss Somebody" singer in Aug. 2022 after almost five years of marriage.

"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," Kelsea, who tied the knot with Morgan in Dec. 2017, wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images

As Kelsea celebrates this musical chapter, take a look at more stars reacting to their 2024 Grammy nominations...

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

"Congratulations to all of this years Grammy nominees," the "Flowers" star wrote on Instagram. "Watching women win & rule the music industry makes me proud. It’s fun to be nominated & exciting to win but having my music be LOVED around the world is the real trophy. To my Smilers - I celebrate YOU today. Your joy is my bliss.My team + all of my collaborators are irreplaceable & priceless pieces of this puzzle.I love you all. Thank you for making my Endless Summer Vacation so sweet."

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

After Rolling Up The Welcome Mat was nominated for Best Country Album, the “Penthouse” singer posted a video of her celebrating with her nearest and dearest to Instagram. Dropping a crying emoji, Kelsea gave a shout-out to her co-producer Alysa Vanderheym and wrote, “LOOK AT OUR ALBUM GO, @alysavanderheym.”

Instagram

boygenius

The group—consisting of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus—let this picture sum up their excitement over being up for six Grammys, including Album of the Year.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Noah Kahan

The Best New Artist nominee rejoiced by expressing how “Dreams do come true.” 

“This is OUR Grammy nomination,” Kahan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Get that dress picked out momma we’re going to the f--king Grammys.”

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Ayra Starr

"Ayra Grammy nominated Starr!!!" the "Rush" artist wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, after being nominated in the Best African Music Performance category. "It’s only you Jesus , only you!"

Instagram

Gracie Abrams

After being nominated for Best New Artist, the "Mess It Up" singer asked, "What is happening?"

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Davido

"DELAY IS NOT DENIAL," the "Timeless" artist wrote on Instagram after receiving three Grammy nominations, "thank you @recordingacademy."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

The "Meant To Be" artist reposted the Recording Academy's video of the Best Pop Dance Recording nominees to Instagram and told her followers, "Wooooo you gotta watch till end!!!!" She's up in the category with David Guetta for their hit "One in a Million."

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Tyla

After being nominated in the Best African Music Performance category, the "Water" star wrote on Instagram Stories, "No ways."

JC Olivera/Getty Images for Sony Music Latin

Lupita Infante

"ESTAMOS NOMINADOS FAMILIA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" the Best Música Mexicana Album nominee wrote on Instagram. "Estoy entre artistas que admiro demasiado muchas gracias!Gracias a todos mis coautores, productores, ingenieros, músicos, fotógrafos, diseñadores! Por creer en mi visión y trabajar conmigo para realizar este álbum!My music mentor and producer @carlosa_txGracias a los miembros de la academia @recordingacademy A mi disquera @sonymusiclatin por su confianza Mi equipo @entotalagency que llevamos casi 6 años dándole duro (love you!) A @peermusic por ayudarme a desarrollar mi lado compositora. Gracias."

