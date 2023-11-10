Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Deserve an Award for Their Sweet Reaction to Her 2024 Grammy Nomination

The Record Academy is getting ready to roll out the red carpet for Kelsea Ballerini.
On Nov. 10, the singer received a 2024 Grammy nomination in the Best Country Album category for her heartfelt EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.
And for fans wondering how she learned the exciting news, Kelsea provided a glimpse inside her nominations viewing party, which involved her sitting on the floor near the TV alongside her loved ones.
As seen in the 30-year-old's Instagram video, Kelsea and her inner circle, including her mom Carla and boyfriend Chase Stokes, all let out a scream after hearing her album receive a nomination.
"Oh my god!" Carla yelled as Kelsea embraced her squad and the Outer Banks actor. "Country Album, Kelsea Ballerini!"
Kelsea, who's now earned four Grammy nods over the years, captioned the post with a shoutout to her collaborator, Alysa Vanderheym. "[Crying emoji] @recordingacademy," she wrote. "LOOK AT OUR ALBUM GO, @alysavanderheym."
Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, which tells the story behind her divorce from ex Morgan Evans, was released back in February.
As Kelsea explained at the time, the six-song EP was she "processed" the breakup from Morgan.
"It's the way I got my feelings out of my body and heart and put them to music," she shared, "which is the purest way I could've handled it."
Kelsea announced her split from the "Kiss Somebody" singer in Aug. 2022 after almost five years of marriage.
"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," Kelsea, who tied the knot with Morgan in Dec. 2017, wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."
As Kelsea celebrates this musical chapter, take a look at more stars reacting to their 2024 Grammy nominations...