Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Deserve an Award for Their Sweet Reaction to Her 2024 Grammy Nomination

Watch : Would Kelsea Ballerini Ever Do An “Outer Banks” Cameo?

The Record Academy is getting ready to roll out the red carpet for Kelsea Ballerini.

On Nov. 10, the singer received a 2024 Grammy nomination in the Best Country Album category for her heartfelt EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.

And for fans wondering how she learned the exciting news, Kelsea provided a glimpse inside her nominations viewing party, which involved her sitting on the floor near the TV alongside her loved ones.

As seen in the 30-year-old's Instagram video, Kelsea and her inner circle, including her mom Carla and boyfriend Chase Stokes, all let out a scream after hearing her album receive a nomination.

"Oh my god!" Carla yelled as Kelsea embraced her squad and the Outer Banks actor. "Country Album, Kelsea Ballerini!"

Kelsea, who's now earned four Grammy nods over the years, captioned the post with a shoutout to her collaborator, Alysa Vanderheym. "[Crying emoji] @recordingacademy," she wrote. "LOOK AT OUR ALBUM GO, @alysavanderheym."