Ryan Gosling Is Just a Grammy Nominee

This Grammy nomination is sublime.
Ryan Gosling's work on Barbie was more than kenough as he can now add "Grammy nominee" to his resume. After all, his internet-breaking power ballad from the movie "I'm Just Ken" just earned a 2024 Grammy nomination in the category for Best Song Written For Visual Media.
The nod should come as no real surprise, as the song even cracked the Billboard Hot 100 list this summer—also a new creative accomplishment for the actor at the time.
In fact, the Barbie soundtrack received a whole lot of love from the Recording Academy, earning a whopping 11 nominations for next year's ceremony. (For an entire list of the 2024 nominations, click here.)
Among the many nods include Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For" in the Record and Song of the year categories, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance. The track will also face off against
a "I'm Just Ken" in the Best Song Written For Visual Media category.
Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night Away" is also up for the same category and earned a nomination for Song of the Year.
As for "Barbie World," performed by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with a feature from Aqua, that earned a nod for Best Rap Song. And all four of the Barbie tracks will compete in the Best Song Written For Visual Media—the film almost sweeping the category except for Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's nomination.
So who is responsible for such an epic soundtrack? It was Grammy Award winning Dj and producer Mark Ronson and producer Andrew Wyatt who found themselves on the steps of the Mojo Dojo Casa House for the challenge.
A challenge they were eager to undertake.
"I don't read a lot of scripts, but it was just everything I want in a movie," Mark told Rolling Stone in June. "I was like, 'If I don't get this gig, this is gonna be my favorite movie of the year."