Ryan Gosling Is Just a Grammy Nominee

This Grammy nomination is sublime.

Ryan Gosling's work on Barbie was more than kenough as he can now add "Grammy nominee" to his resume. After all, his internet-breaking power ballad from the movie "I'm Just Ken" just earned a 2024 Grammy nomination in the category for Best Song Written For Visual Media.

The nod should come as no real surprise, as the song even cracked the Billboard Hot 100 list this summer—also a new creative accomplishment for the actor at the time.

In fact, the Barbie soundtrack received a whole lot of love from the Recording Academy, earning a whopping 11 nominations for next year's ceremony. (For an entire list of the 2024 nominations, click here.)