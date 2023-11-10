Keke Palmer Details Alleged Domestic and Emotional Abuse by Ex Darius Jackson

Come September of this year, she became concerned for her son's safety after the former NFL star allegedly got frustrated while changing their crying baby's diaper.

"Darius started getting rough with Leo physically and I stepped in to make sure Darius would not hurt him," the 30-year-old alleged in the court papers. "Darius was angry and it almost became a tug of war with Leo. Darius finally let go and Leo was not harmed, but as I was holding Leo trying to comfort him and finish changing his diaper, Darius hit me in the head before storming out of the room."

Palmer included in her filing what she said was home security video footage of the February 2022 incident as well as another confrontation with Jackson that allegedly occurred Nov. 5, four days before she filed for a restraining order.

During that incident, she alleged Jackson trespassed into her home and attacked her when she refused to let him take their son—who was with relatives at the time—to a football game.

"I tried to remain calm, but as I was again asking him to leave, he stood up from the chair, walked towards me, and made sure there was no furniture between us. He was yelling, leaning into me, getting into my face," Palmer alleged of the 29-year-old. "At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house."