Alo Yoga Early Black Friday Sale Is 30% Off Sitewide & It’s Serving Major Pops of Color

Don't miss $108 leggings for $32, $158 hoodie for $47, and 70% off clearance finds for Single's Day. You'll be saying, "Namast-yay."

By Megan Gray Nov 11, 2023 2:00 PMTags
shop_alo yoga sale 11.10.23_hero imageE! News Illustration/Photos Courtesy of Alo Yoga

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As we start to transition from fall to winter, the days get shorter and wardrobes get a little bulkier. You could start bundling up with darker colors and hibernate until the spring, or you add some pops of color to your ensemble. Brighten up your day with a neon bra or shiny leggings that are perfect for hitting the mat or the couch.

Because it might be getting dark earlier, but Alo Yoga's early Black Friday sale (aka Single's Day Sale) is as dazzling as ever with 30% sitewide and 70% off sales items, and it's lasting through November 11th. Start your shopping now, because bestselling items may not last till Black Friday.

From glowing green leggings to a steel blue velour hoodie, this sale has all the colorful deals that will illuminate your day, night, and beyond. Breath in, breath out, and shop.

Airlift High-Waist Conceal-Zip Capri

You'll be pretty in pink with these capri leggings. They're designed with high compression that can give you a smooth and sculpted silhouette, and feature a skinny waistband with a hidden zip pocket for your keys, cards, or cash. Plus, they're 70% off.

$118
$35
Alo Yoga

Velour Glimmer Full Zip Hoodie

Made with super soft velour, this sweatsuit hoodie is a steal at 70% off. There's a cinched waist and a full zip, and you can also snag one in black, dusty pink, and hot cocoa.

$158
$47
Alo Yoga

Fast Bra

Featuring sleek, smooth Airlift fabric with a shiny finish and a metal zipper in the front, the Fast Bra can complete any yoga lewk. It has light support that you can wear everyday and since it's 70% you might need to grab two.

$88
$26
Alo Yoga

High-Waist Airbrush Legging

People will be green with envy when you roll up in these high-waist leggings. Made with the brand's signature Airbrush fabric, they're soft with a smoothing finish and a full-length design. Get them now for 50% off.

$98
$49
Alo Yoga

Visionary Bra

This pink and black bra is cool, supportive, and 70% off. It has adjustable straps, removable cups, and light-to-medium support. The back has a criss-cross design that pairs perfectly with a racerback tank.

$84
$25
Alo Yoga
Legend Jacket

Featuring a boxy, oversized look, the Legend Jacket is a post-yoga class must-have. Wrap yourself in its cool memory woven fabric with cinched cuffs, zippered pockets, and cozy feel. Best of all, it's 50% off.

$99
$198
Alo Yoga

7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging

Shine brightly in any yoga class with these high-compression leggings with a sheeny finish. They feature a wide, double-layered waistband for support and a variety of color options. But, most importantly, they're 50% off.

$128
$64
Alo Yoga

Ribbed High-Waist 7/8 Blissful Legging

These ribbed leggings feature a narrow waistband and plenty of stretch for pilates or just lounging on the couch. They're super soft, cozy, and 50% off.

$49
$98
Alo Yoga

Aces Tennis Skirt

What's cuter than this tennis skirt that's 50% off? Nothing. It features built-in shorts with a hidden pocket and reviewers love the color and fit.

$74
$37
Alo Yoga

Airbrush Real Bra Tank

The hits just keep on coming with the Real Bra Tank. It gives the coverage of a tank top, a supportive built-in shelf bra, and a racerback design. Plus, it's super soft, provides medium compression, and it's 70% off. Yes, please.

$74
$22
Alo Yoga

High-Waist Alosoft Lounge Legging

No, you're not dreaming. These $108 leggings are now $32 and they're glorious. Lightweight, soft, breathable -- you can wear them off the mat and on. There are ribbed details at the waist and cuffs, and a contouring back seam for extra lift.

$108
$32
Alo Yoga

Looking for more sales? Then look no further than these early Black Friday deals.

