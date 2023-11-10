RHOP's Karen Huger Reveals Health Scare in the Most Grand Dame Way Possible

Watch : Karen Huger Isn't Threatened by Charrisse's Return to RHOP

The Grand Dame is taking charge of her wellbeing.

Karen Huger opens up about a recent health scare in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Potomac's Nov. 12 episode. And, yes, she shares the news in the most Karen Huger way possible.

While taking a Pilates class with Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and Mia Thornton, the 60-year-old reveals she recently had her heart checked out by doctors.

"I went for all of the tests, which would scare you," Karen explains in the preview. "MRI, calcium, EKG, stress test, blockage and what have you. I still choke up when I say it."

After taking a second to regain her composure, the Bravolebrity continues, "I have five percent of calcium in my carotid arteries."

After this admission caused her costars to look a bit confused and concerned, she adds, "But that is a number that cannot hurt me. It's not life-threatening."