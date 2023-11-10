Exclusive

RHOP's Karen Huger Reveals Health Scare in the Most Grand Dame Way Possible

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen Huger dramatically reveals a recent medical scare that leaves her costars with epics reactions in E! News' exclusive sneak peek.

The Grand Dame is taking charge of her wellbeing.

Karen Huger opens up about a recent health scare in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Potomac's Nov. 12 episode. And, yes, she shares the news in the most Karen Huger way possible.

While taking a Pilates class with Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and Mia Thornton, the 60-year-old reveals she recently had her heart checked out by doctors.

"I went for all of the tests, which would scare you," Karen explains in the preview. "MRI, calcium, EKG, stress test, blockage and what have you. I still choke up when I say it."

After taking a second to regain her composure, the Bravolebrity continues, "I have five percent of calcium in my carotid arteries." 

After this admission caused her costars to look a bit confused and concerned, she adds, "But that is a number that cannot hurt me. It's not life-threatening."

Surprised by the revelation, Gizelle responds, "So that's why we're here? Because you have a blockage?"

However, Karen clarifies further, "It's not a blockage, it's a deposit."

Reflecting on the scare, the Grand Dame adds in a confessional, "The good news is I caught it in time and diet and just being vigilant about my health will stop any more buildup."

Jai Lennard/Bravo

And in true Gizelle form, she questions the seriousness of Karen's condition in her confessional.

"I don't even know what to equate that to," she jokes. "Five percent buildup in your heart, huh? Does that mean you need to clean your ears?"

See the dramatic moment—plus the Housewives hilariously struggling to complete their Pilates workout—in the teaser above.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Jai Lennard/Bravo

Wendy Osefo

Wendy Osefo is taking on another endeavor and this time it will combine her interests in politics, mental health and good gossip. The group dynamic presents a challenge as she’s not in a good place with Gizelle and Robyn, and the arrival of new housewifeNneka rubs her the wrong way.

Jai Lennard/Bravo

Candiace Dillard-Bassett

Candiace Dillard-Bassett is extremely busy touring her Deep Space Deluxe album in multiple cities, but bankrolling the cost is taking its toll on her and Chris, and she needs to figure out her next move. Already stressed out, she becomes even more anxious due to a recent health discovery. Within the group, relationships are strained as Candiace is going through her usual on again-off again with Ashley, not speaking with Gizelle and going through a rough patch with Robyn.

Jai Lennard/Bravo

Robyn Dixon

Amidst the Juan cheating rumors, Robyn Dixon has decided to remain by his side…and everyone has something to say about it. While her friend group supports her, they wonder if she’s truly happy or if she’s just making excuses for her partner.

Jai Lennard/Bravo

Ashley Darby

Ashley Darby has settled into her new home with sons Dean and Dylan, but whether she’s getting a divorce  still remains a hot topic among the women. As she contemplates the life of a single mother and the financial challenges that lie ahead, she questions how she will support her family.

Jai Lennard/Bravo

Mia Thornton

Mia Thornton and her husband, Gordon, have been through it this past year with the loss of their CEO titleship in the Joint chiropractor. The mounting tension has caused her to seek a divorce lawyer but, not ready to give up, she gives couples therapy a try. Mia takes steps toward making amends with Karen, but persistent rumors make it difficult for them to move on.

Jai Lennard/Bravo

Nneka Ihim

Attorney and entrepreneur Nneka Ihim is a first-generation Nigerian-American who enjoys the finer things in life. She and her husband, Dr. Ikenna Ihim, recently bought a beautiful Potomac house that is being renovated. She’s looking forward to building new friendships with the women, but surprising tensions rise between her and Wendy as family secrets are uncovered.

Jai Lennard/Bravo

Gizelle Bryant

Gizelle Bryant is in a situation-ship with Jason Cameron from Bravo’s Winter House, who is 16 years her junior, and the west wing has never been more alive. He’s a fun distraction as she prepares for her first-born, Grace, to head to college. Although Gizelle is in a good place with Karen, she and Robyn are experiencing a different facet of their friendship as Gizelle is no-holds-barred about expressing her feelings toward Juan’s actions.

Jai Lennard/Bravo

Karen Huger

It’s the “triple twenty” milestone, aka age 60, for Karen Huger, who is entering this era in stride but a health scare causes her to make some changes with her lifestyle. As she continues to build on the legacy of her family in Surry County, she has decided to restore the home that once belonged to her grandmother into a guest house/lodge. Karen and Gizelle have called a truce and for the time being are closer than ever, but Karen resents Mia for spreading rumors and Robyn for not being upfront with the group.

