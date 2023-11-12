The 18 Best Deals on Christmas Trees That Are Easy to Assemble

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A Christmas tree can bring so much warmth to your home and amp up the holiday spirit, but maintaining a tree can take a lot of effort—even if it's just for a few weeks. You need to monitor the water level and clean up any needles that fall to the ground. That's why so many people opt for artificial Christmas trees. Another major advantage of getting a fake tree is that you can use it for many years, which will save you some money. Plus, you'll save time going to pick out a tree year after year.

What To Look For When Shopping For Artificial Christmas Trees

There are a few things you'll want to keep in mind when shopping for artificial Christmas trees to ensure you select the one that works best for your. First, they come in all shapes and sizes — from mini ones measuring to two feet to those that are nine feet tall — it all depends on ceiling height. Similarly, a smaller homes might call for a slightly thinner tree while bigger homes have enough space for wider ones. Then you'll want to think about lighting. Many artificial trees have built-in lights, whether they're warm white, multi-color, or color changing. Others don't, which means you'll have to string your own lights (which does make it feel like it's a real tree). You can also choose between classic green, snow-frosted, or colorful trees depending on your aesthetic. Lastly, you'll want to make sure they're easy to assemble and come with a base for added ease. Luckily, all of the trees on this list check both of those boxes.

It's never too early (or to late) to get festive. Here are some of the best artificial Christmas trees to get you in the holiday spirit.