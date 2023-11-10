Shawn Mendes Strips Down at the Beach With Big Brother UK’s Charlie Travers

Shawn Mendes looked very comfortable with Big Brother UK's Charlie Travers as the two enjoyed a day on the beach.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Nov 10, 2023 3:21 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesCamila CabelloShawn Mendes
Watch: See Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Hold Hands in NYC

Is Shawn Mendes fallin' all in with someone new?

The 25-year-old was seen enjoying time by the ocean alongside Big Brother UK alum Charlie Travers, at Point Dume and El Matador Beach in Malibu. 

In the Nov. 9 photos, obtained by TMZ, the duo can be seen basking in the sun—with Shawn stripped down to his Calvin Klein underwear and Charlie, 37, rocking a black and green bikini. The pair look to be all smiles as they sit on the sand together. 

The "Stitches" singer and Charlie—who previously appeared on E!'s Hollywood Medium as Tyler Henry's assistant—also dined together at a West Hollywood restaurant on Nov. 7, the outlet reported along with an image of the duo looking cozy. 

These sightings come months after Shawn and his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello broke up once again after a romantic reunion earlier this year.

In April, almost a year and a half after their Nov. 2021 split, Shawn and Camila raised eyebrows by packing on the PDA at Coachella 2023

photos
Looking Back on Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Year of Viral Moments

The two were then spotted the following month getting cozy in NYC before catching Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop just outside the Big Apple

Jon Kopaloff / David Livingston via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry’s Death Certificate Released

2
Exclusive

We're Still Recovering From The Golden Bachelor's Shocking Exit

3

Home and Away Actor Johnny Ruffo Dead at 35

The pair, however, seemed to once again go their separate ways in June, making their reunion short-lived. 

But despite the apparent on-again, off-again nature of their relationship, both Shawn and Camila have expressed their desire to remain friends. 

When they first split in 2021, the former couple released a joint statement reading, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

A feeling Camila still had a year later. 

"I love Shawn," the Fifth Harmony alum shared during a conversation with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe in 2022. "And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him."

And to relive all of Shawn and Camila's relationship, from beginning to end, keep reading. 

Jennifer Cooper
Making Music

Back in 2015, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello first made headlines together not as a couple, but as a musical duet on their joint hit single, "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

YouTube
When You Call Me Señorita

Four years later, the performers' new steamy music video for their "Señorita" duet, released in June, raised eyebrows over whether there was a romance brewing behind the scenes. 

BACKGRID
Hand in Hand

The following month, the two were spotted holding hands while out together in West Hollywood. "They were telling people they were a couple," a source told E! News at the time. Soon after, the stars were seen getting close in San Francisco. 

RM / SplashNews.com
Miami Makeout

While the two had not publicly confirmed their relationship status, this steamy makeout in the Miami water did all the talking

Wagner AZ / BACKGRID
Birthday Boy

The rumored pair rang in Mendes' 21st birthday together in August 2019, including a big kiss for the birthday boy. Cabello also declared her love for her musical beau over on Instagram. 

Jamie McCarthy/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV
Steaming Up the Stage

At the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Camila and Shawn stole the show with a sexy live performance of "Señorita" as viewers waited to see if they would kiss. 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Courtside Cuties

After laughing off breakup rumors in October 2019, their romance was on full display as they made out courtside throughout a basketball game

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Miami Livin'

Shawn revealed that during the pandemic, he went to Miami to live with Camila. "Something really beautiful for me came out of it, which was you're not allowed to leave," he told Zane Lowe in 2020. "I went to Miami and I was living with Camila [Cabello] and her parents and her sister." 

Instagram / Shawn Mendes
Puppy Love

Relationship milestone alert: They welcomed a new member of their family after picking up a puppy named Tarzan in November 2020.

Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Bumps in the Road

Shawn revealed he and Camila get into fights from time to time. "We definitely fight, and we get in like the worst little arguments," he said on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up in August. "But, like, I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it's just ego talking. And we like, usually like call each other out. We have a really honest and open relationship—but, yeah, no, we definitely fight."

Jason Koerner/Getty Images
Fairytale Premiere

Shawn was by Camila's side while she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Cinderella in September.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Met Gala Moment

Shawnmila attended their first Met Gala together in 2021, wearing Michael Kors Collection looks.

Instagram
Halloween Hangout

The pair celebrated Halloween together in 2021, writing on social media, "Feliz día de los muertos." 

MEGA
Going Their Separate Ways

The couple announced their split on Nov. 17, 2021. As they wrote, "we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for on another as humans is stronger than ever." The pair added, "we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends." 

Backgrid
Coachella 2023

The pair reunited at Coachella in April 2023 and were seen kissing during the festival. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry’s Death Certificate Released

2
Exclusive

We're Still Recovering From The Golden Bachelor's Shocking Exit

3

Home and Away Actor Johnny Ruffo Dead at 35

4

The Truth About Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner's Romance Rumors

5
Exclusive

Why Taylor Swift Sends Kelly Clarkson Flowers After Every Re-Recording