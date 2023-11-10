Shawn Mendes Strips Down at the Beach With Big Brother UK’s Charlie Travers

Watch : See Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Hold Hands in NYC

Is Shawn Mendes fallin' all in with someone new?

The 25-year-old was seen enjoying time by the ocean alongside Big Brother UK alum Charlie Travers, at Point Dume and El Matador Beach in Malibu.

In the Nov. 9 photos, obtained by TMZ, the duo can be seen basking in the sun—with Shawn stripped down to his Calvin Klein underwear and Charlie, 37, rocking a black and green bikini. The pair look to be all smiles as they sit on the sand together.

The "Stitches" singer and Charlie—who previously appeared on E!'s Hollywood Medium as Tyler Henry's assistant—also dined together at a West Hollywood restaurant on Nov. 7, the outlet reported along with an image of the duo looking cozy.

These sightings come months after Shawn and his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello broke up once again after a romantic reunion earlier this year.

In April, almost a year and a half after their Nov. 2021 split, Shawn and Camila raised eyebrows by packing on the PDA at Coachella 2023.