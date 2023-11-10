Shawn Mendes Strips Down at the Beach With Big Brother UK’s Charlie Travers

Is Shawn Mendes fallin' all in with someone new?
The 25-year-old was seen enjoying time by the ocean alongside Big Brother UK alum Charlie Travers, at Point Dume and El Matador Beach in Malibu.
In the Nov. 9 photos, obtained by TMZ, the duo can be seen basking in the sun—with Shawn stripped down to his Calvin Klein underwear and Charlie, 37, rocking a black and green bikini. The pair look to be all smiles as they sit on the sand together.
The "Stitches" singer and Charlie—who previously appeared on E!'s Hollywood Medium as Tyler Henry's assistant—also dined together at a West Hollywood restaurant on Nov. 7, the outlet reported along with an image of the duo looking cozy.
These sightings come months after Shawn and his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello broke up once again after a romantic reunion earlier this year.
In April, almost a year and a half after their Nov. 2021 split, Shawn and Camila raised eyebrows by packing on the PDA at Coachella 2023.
The two were then spotted the following month getting cozy in NYC before catching Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop just outside the Big Apple.
The pair, however, seemed to once again go their separate ways in June, making their reunion short-lived.
But despite the apparent on-again, off-again nature of their relationship, both Shawn and Camila have expressed their desire to remain friends.
When they first split in 2021, the former couple released a joint statement reading, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."
A feeling Camila still had a year later.
"I love Shawn," the Fifth Harmony alum shared during a conversation with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe in 2022. "And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him."
