Tuohy Family Reveals How Much Michael Oher Was Paid for The Blind Side

The Tuohy Family to End Michael Oher's Conservatorship

More details have emerged in the case involving the Tuohys and Michael Oher.

In fact, the family has now disclosed how much money Michael allegedly made from his rights to The Blind Side.

In court documents obtained by NBC News Nov. 9, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy stated the former NFL star was paid $138,000 in proceeds from the book and the 2009 movie. Per the outlet, the accounting document filed listed payments stretching back to 2007 (the year after the book was released) up until the most payment, which was made this April.

The statement of accounting made by the couple's attorney, according to NBC News stated that members of the family, including Michael, agreed to divide the proceeds of both five ways.

E! News has reached out to Michael's reps for comment but has not yet heard back. A rep for the Tuohys said the pair had no additional comment when reached by NBC News.