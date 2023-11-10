Tuohy Family Reveals How Much Michael Oher Was Paid for The Blind Side

Amid the ongoing court case concerning Michael Oher and Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of The Blind Side, the Tuohy family has disclosed how much the NFL star was paid for the film.

Watch: The Tuohy Family to End Michael Oher's Conservatorship

More details have emerged in the case involving the Tuohys and Michael Oher.

In fact, the family has now disclosed how much money Michael allegedly made from his rights to The Blind Side.

In court documents obtained by NBC News Nov. 9, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy stated the former NFL star was paid $138,000 in proceeds from the book and the 2009 movie. Per the outlet, the accounting document filed listed payments stretching back to 2007 (the year after the book was released) up until the most payment, which was made this April.

The statement of accounting made by the couple's attorney, according to NBC News stated that members of the family, including Michael, agreed to divide the proceeds of both five ways.

E! News has reached out to Michael's reps for comment but has not yet heard back. A rep for the Tuohys said the pair had no additional comment when reached by NBC News.

The latest document filed in the case comes nearly three months after Michael filed a 14-page petition alleging that shortly after he turned 18 in 2004, the Tuohys "falsely advised" him to sign a document that made them his conservators instead of legally adopting him.

The conservatorship, according to the petition, granted the couple legal power to complete business deals in Michael's name.

The former Tennessee Titans player also stated in his filing that he received an unequal cut of the profits from The Blind Side—the film based on the 2007 book that centered around his relationship with the Tuohys—in comparison to the couple. The family, however, has denied profiting off the film.

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris/VF1/WireImage

Sean and Leigh Anne have also denied they tricked Michael into the conservatorship, disclosing that their intention was to never formally adopt him

"They vehemently deny that they saw [Michael] as a gullible young man whose athletic talent could be exploited for their own benefit," they wrote in a court filing Sept. 15 in response to Michael's request to terminate the conservatorship. "The [Tuohys] admit that they never intended to, and in fact never did, take any action to assume legal custody through the Juvenile Court of Shelby County, Tennessee."

Shortly after filing his lawsuit against the Tuohys in August, Michael shared that he was "disheartened" by the circumstances.

"This is a difficult situation for my family and me," Michael said in an August statement to E! News through his attorney. "I want to ask everyone to please respect our privacy at this time. For now, I will let the lawsuit speak for itself."

In September, a judge officially ruled to end the conservatorship put in place. However, despite the conservatorship ending, the court case remains ongoing over the financial disputes.

