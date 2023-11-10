Home and Away Actor Johnny Ruffo Dead at 35

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Hollywood is saying goodbye to an inspiring soap opera star.

Johnny Ruffo—who played Chris Harrington on Home and Away from 2013 to 2016—died at age 35 following a long battle with a rare brain cancer, per a post on his Instagram page Nov. 9.

He passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family and partner Tahnee Sims, according to the statement.

"It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny," the message read. "He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will."

In the tribute post, his loved ones also praised his strength and positivity.

"He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give," they continued. "We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives."