Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Reunite at SNL After-Party After He Hosts Show

Live from New York, it's Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.
After hosting Saturday Night Live Nov. 11 for the second time, the Wonka actor and the Kylie Cosmetics founder were photographed arriving separately at the NBC sketch series' after-party in New York City. Kylie wore a sleeveless, asymmetrical black top over matching leggings and matching pumps. Timothée sported a blue and red hoodie under a purple sherpa jacket, black jeans, black and white sneakers and a black baseball cap.
During the show, the actor—made no reference to Kylie of their romance. He showcased his rapping and singing skills, played a buff gym employee and parodied Troye Sivan in a sketch.
Before the live taping, Kylie's mom Kris Jenner promoted Timothée's appearance on the show, reposting his promo with cast member Bowen Yang and musical guest boygenius and writing, "Tune in to SNL tonight!"
Timothée, who had made his SNL hosting debut in 2020, and Kylie attended the SNL after-party almost two weeks after they had a date night at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards.
Although Timothée, 27, and Kylie, 26, didn't walk the red carpet together, they did sit next to each other at the star-studded ceremony held at the Museum of Modern Art. At the event, the Oscar nominee presented the Film award to director Martin Scorsese, while the KHY founder was honored with the publication's Brand award.
Timothée and Kylie first sparked romance rumors in April after the beauty mogul split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares kids Stormi, 5, and Aire, 18 months.
In the months following, the couple kept their relationship under wraps—until September, when they packed on the PDA at Beyoncé's birthday concert in Los Angeles.
And although Kylie has kept tight-lipped on their budding romance, in a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine—when Timothée and Zendaya's movie Dune was mentioned—she couldn't help but quip, "I do love that movie."
