Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Reunite at SNL After-Party After He Hosts Show

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted arriving at a Saturday Night Live after-party after the actor hosting the NBC sketch series.

By Corinne Heller, Alexandra Bellusci Nov 12, 2023 7:46 PMTags
Watch: Kylie Jenner's Cheeky Reference to Timothée Chalamet

Live from New York, it's Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

After hosting Saturday Night Live Nov. 11 for the second time, the Wonka actor and the Kylie Cosmetics founder were photographed arriving separately at the NBC sketch series' after-party in New York City. Kylie wore a sleeveless, asymmetrical black top over matching leggings and matching pumps. Timothée sported a blue and red hoodie under a purple sherpa jacket, black jeans, black and white sneakers and a black baseball cap.

During the show, the actor—made no reference to Kylie of their romance. He showcased his rapping and singing skills, played a buff gym employee and parodied Troye Sivan in a sketch.

Before the live taping, Kylie's mom Kris Jenner promoted Timothée's appearance on the show, reposting his promo with cast member Bowen Yang and musical guest boygenius and writing, "Tune in to SNL tonight!"

Timothée, who had made his SNL hosting debut in 2020, and Kylie attended the SNL after-party almost two weeks after they had a date night at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards.

photos
Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet's Star-Studded NYC Date Night 

Although Timothée, 27, and Kylie, 26, didn't walk the red carpet together, they did sit next to each other at the star-studded ceremony held at the Museum of Modern Art. At the event, the Oscar nominee presented the Film award to director Martin Scorsese, while the KHY founder was honored with the publication's Brand award.

Timothée and Kylie first sparked romance rumors in April after the beauty mogul split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares kids Stormi, 5, and Aire, 18 months.

In the months following, the couple kept their relationship under wraps—until September, when they packed on the PDA at Beyoncé's birthday concert in Los Angeles.

And although Kylie has kept tight-lipped on their budding romance, in a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine—when Timothée and Zendaya's movie Dune was mentioned—she couldn't help but quip, "I do love that movie."

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

For a look back at Kylie and Timothée's romance, keep scrolling...

Gotham / GC Images

Live From New York: November 2023

...it's Kylie and Timothée. The pair arrive separately at the SNL after-party after the actor hosts the show.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards: November 2023

The two are all smiles on their date night.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Desire for Private Life: Oct. 2023

When Kylie's level of fame was brought up during Timothée's recent discussion with GQ about privacy, he responded with a laugh.

"This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour," he said, referencing the show's parody of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you're trying to live a private life."

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Courtside Kiss: Sept. 2023

Kylie and Timmy continued packing on the PDA at the US Open on Sept. 10.

Instagram / Gaia Repossi

Making It Official: Sept. 2023

After packing on the PDA at Beyoncé's birthday concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 4, the pair attended a star-studded New York Fashion Week dinner together.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock, Karwai Tang/WireImage

Going Strong: Aug. 2023

E! News confirmed in August that the Kardashians star and the Dune actor were still an item, despite reports claiming they’d called it quits.

Kevin Mazur / MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue / Rocco Spaziani / Archivio Spaziani / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Romance Rumors: April 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet first sparked romance rumors in April after her split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares kids Stormi, born in 2018, and Aire, born in 2022.

