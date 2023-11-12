Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Reunite at SNL After-Party After He Hosts Show

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Cheeky Reference to Timothée Chalamet

Live from New York, it's Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

After hosting Saturday Night Live Nov. 11 for the second time, the Wonka actor and the Kylie Cosmetics founder were photographed arriving separately at the NBC sketch series' after-party in New York City. Kylie wore a sleeveless, asymmetrical black top over matching leggings and matching pumps. Timothée sported a blue and red hoodie under a purple sherpa jacket, black jeans, black and white sneakers and a black baseball cap.

During the show, the actor—made no reference to Kylie of their romance. He showcased his rapping and singing skills, played a buff gym employee and parodied Troye Sivan in a sketch.

Before the live taping, Kylie's mom Kris Jenner promoted Timothée's appearance on the show, reposting his promo with cast member Bowen Yang and musical guest boygenius and writing, "Tune in to SNL tonight!"

Timothée, who had made his SNL hosting debut in 2020, and Kylie attended the SNL after-party almost two weeks after they had a date night at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards.