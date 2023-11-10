Keke Palmer Files for Custody of Her and Darius Jackson's Baby Boy

Keke Palmer filed court papers seeking sole legal and physical custody of her and Darius Jackson's 8-month-old son Leodis Andrellton Jackson nearly three months after breakup reports.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 10, 2023 2:19 AMTags
LegalBreakupsCeleb KidsCouplesCelebritiesKeke Palmer
Watch: Is Keke Palmer Dating Darius Jackson After the Drama? She Says…

Keke Palmer is taking legal action for custody of her baby boy.

The Nope star has requested full legal and physical custody of her and Darius Jackson's 8-month-old son Leodis Andrellton Jackson, according to court documents obtained by TMZ and Page Six

In addition, Keke petitioned the court to for Darius to pay for his own attorney, though she elected to front the costs for the "reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth," per the outlets. She also noted the legal papers that the court "may make orders" for child support and "issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party."

The filing comes almost three months after reports that the couple, who began dating in 2021broke up following online comments Darius made seemed to shame Keke's revealing clothes.

In early July, Darius—the brother of Insecure star Sarunas Jackson—called out the True Jackson, VP alum for wearing a short bodysuit underneath a see-through dress at an Usher concert. "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, before adding in a separate post, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is." 

 

photos
Keke Palmer's Pregnancy Looks

However, the pair sparked reconciliation rumors on Keke's 30th birthday in August, when she and Darius appeared on an Instagram Live together. When asked about her relationship status with the fitness instruction the following month, Keke told Today, "I'm not trying to be specific! I'm going to take a page out of my girl Beyoncé's book: Mind y'all's business."

She added at the time, "Life is good. I have nothing but gratitude, honestly."

 

Derek White/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry’s Death Certificate Released

2
Exclusive

We're Still Recovering From The Golden Bachelor's Shocking Exit

3
Exclusive

Why Taylor Swift Sends Kelly Clarkson Flowers After Every Re-Recording

E! News has reached out to Keke and Darius' reps for comment but hasn't heard back. In the wake of the filing, Darius posted a photo on himself and his baby on X.

"I love you, son," he wrote on Nov. 9. "See you soon."

For a complete timeline of Keke and Darius' relationship, keep reading.

instagram
August 2021: Instagram Official

The True Jackson, VP alum and the fitness instructor went Instagram official with their romance when Keke shared Polaroids of the two packing PDA at her 28th birthday party. "It's the details for me. Nobody was on they phones, we had that before MySpace feeling… I'm so happy," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 29, 2021. "Awesome Birthday, so grateful."

Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images
September 2021: Group Date

Keke and Darius enjoyed a group outing at Cinespia's screening of Coming to America in Hollywood.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
October 2021: All Loved Up

The couple stepped out at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images
October 2021: Hollywood Nights

Keke and Darius' relationship continued as they spent spooky season together, hanging out with friends during a Cinespia screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
November 2021: Private Pair

While appearing on The Tamron Hall Show, Keke explained that she decided to go public with Darius because it "became more difficult to hide" their romance.

"We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy," she explained. "It's not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not."

instagram
December 2021: First Christmas

Keke spent Christmas with Darius and family, sharing that he gifted her sunglasses fitted with her prescription. "I couldn't be happier!!!" she wrote on Instagram Dec. 25, 2021. "Worked hard all year to spend this time celebrating our health and our love for one another. All the sacrifices are worth it in the end when you know it's for the future and your family. I am who I am because of these people and their love for me is enough to keep me happy until the ends of time."

The Nope star added, "Nothing means anything without these people. My heart is so full and I'm wishing you all the best today.. may the spirit of God be with you all!! Ho Ho Ho!!! Merry Christmas."

 

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
February 2022: Courtside Cuties

Keke and Darius sat courtside at an NBA All Star Weekend game in Cleveland.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
December 2022: Pregnancy Reveal

Keke announced her pregnancy during the Dec. 3, 2022 episode of Saturday Night Live. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight: I am," she said during her opening monologue, before throwing open her coat to reveal her growing belly. "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, 'cause I got a lot of stuff going on...but honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited."

Robert Kamau/GC Images
December 2022: Time to Celebrate

After the big pregnancy announcement, Keke and Darius were spotted heading to a SNL after-party in New York City.

Instagram / Darius Jackson
December 2022: Baby Love

Darius sent some social media love to Keke amid the baby news, sharing a photo of the star cradling her growing bump. Seemingly referencing their baby on the way's due date, he wrote in the caption alongside a red heart emoji, "2023."

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
December 2022: Sweet Shoutout

While reflecting on her SNL experience on Instagram, Keke called Darius her "other half" and thanked him for "giving me the things that only true unity can bring."

"Love is all we have isn't it," she added in a Dec. 4 post. "you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone! Very grateful… Happy Holidays!"

Instagram
February 2023: He's Here!

The couple welcomed son Leodis Andrellton Jackson in February 2023, with Keke quipping in his birth announcement, "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match." 

Paras Griffin/Getty Images
April 2023: Baby Boy's First Red Carpet

Keke and Darius Jackson took their baby boy to the screening of her visual album Big Boss at Georgia State University.

Instagram
April 2023: Easter Celebration

"Happy Easter," Keke wrote on Instagram Apr. 9. "Blessings to all! He has risen."

Keke Palmer/Instagram
July 2023: Mom's Night Out

Darius faced online backlash when he appeared to shame Keke for wearing a see-through dress to an Usher concert in Las Vegas. "It's the outfit tho," he tweeted at the time, "you a mom."

After fans came to Keke's defense, the dad of one doubled down on his stance, writing on Twitter, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Keke Palmer / Instagram
August 2023: Break Up

Keke and Darius broke up after nearly two years of dating, according to multiple reports.

Instagram / Darius Jackson

August 2023: Birthday Buddies

However, Keke spent her 30th birthday with Darius a week after breakup reports surfaced, prompting speculation that the couple were back on.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

September 2023: The Good Life

When asked about her relationship status with Darius during a Sept. 25 appearance on Today, the actress quipped, "I'm not trying to be specific! I'm going to take a page out of my girl Beyoncé's book: Mind y'all's business."

She added, "Life is good. I have nothing but gratitude, honestly."

Instagram/Keke Palmer

November 2023: Seeking Custody

Keke petitioned to get full legal and physical custody of Leo, according to court documents obtained by TMZ and Page Six.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry’s Death Certificate Released

2
Exclusive

We're Still Recovering From The Golden Bachelor's Shocking Exit

3
Exclusive

Why Taylor Swift Sends Kelly Clarkson Flowers After Every Re-Recording

4

The Truth About Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner's Romance Rumors

5

Harry Styles Debuts Shaved Head During Vegas Trip With Taylor Russell