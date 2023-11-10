Keke Palmer Files for Custody of Her and Darius Jackson's Baby Boy

Watch : Is Keke Palmer Dating Darius Jackson After the Drama? She Says…

Keke Palmer is taking legal action for custody of her baby boy.

The Nope star has requested full legal and physical custody of her and Darius Jackson's 8-month-old son Leodis Andrellton Jackson, according to court documents obtained by TMZ and Page Six.

In addition, Keke petitioned the court to for Darius to pay for his own attorney, though she elected to front the costs for the "reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth," per the outlets. She also noted the legal papers that the court "may make orders" for child support and "issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party."

The filing comes almost three months after reports that the couple, who began dating in 2021, broke up following online comments Darius made seemed to shame Keke's revealing clothes.

In early July, Darius—the brother of Insecure star Sarunas Jackson—called out the True Jackson, VP alum for wearing a short bodysuit underneath a see-through dress at an Usher concert. "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, before adding in a separate post, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is."