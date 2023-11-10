How Travis Barker Is Already Bonding With His and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome Son

Looks like Travis Barker is celebrating his son's arrival with a little rock show.

The Blink-182 drummer proved he's already bonding with his son Rocky Thirteen through music, sharing a video of himself striking a drum pad during a doctor's appointment. In the caption, Travis noted that he was "practicing to my babies heartbeat."

The musician—wearing a skeleton outfit—quickly tapped the instrument with his drum sticks, as the heartbeat of his and Kourtney Kardashian's baby boy played in the background perfectly in rhythm.

As one fan put it, "Now that's an entrance."

Meanwhile, another user shared their prediction the musical future of Travis and the Kardashian star's son. "It's going to be a beat of a song," the user wrote, "guarantee."

While it's unclear when the clip was filmed, Travis posted the sweet moment to TikTok Nov. 9, days after news broke that he and Kourtney, 44, welcomed their baby boy.