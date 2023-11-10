How Travis Barker Is Already Bonding With His and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy

Travis Barker played drums in sync with the heartbeat of his and Kourtney Kardashian's baby boy Rocky during a doctor's visit, proving the father-son pair are already connecting through music.

By Lindsay Weinberg Nov 10, 2023 1:22 AMTags
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome Son

Looks like Travis Barker is celebrating his son's arrival with a little rock show.

The Blink-182 drummer proved he's already bonding with his son Rocky Thirteen through music, sharing a video of himself striking a drum pad during a doctor's appointment. In the caption, Travis noted that he was "practicing to my babies heartbeat." 

The musician—wearing a skeleton outfit—quickly tapped the instrument with his drum sticks, as the heartbeat of his and Kourtney Kardashian's baby boy played in the background perfectly in rhythm.

As one fan put it, "Now that's an entrance."

Meanwhile, another user shared their prediction the musical future of Travis and the Kardashian star's son. "It's going to be a beat of a song," the user wrote, "guarantee."

While it's unclear when the clip was filmed, Travis posted the sweet moment to TikTok Nov. 9, days after news broke that he and Kourtney, 44, welcomed their baby boy. 

photos
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Road to Baby

The pair have yet to speak out on the arrival of their son, who Travis previously confirmed was named Rocky Thirteen after his favorite boxing movie and his favorite number.

Rocky marks baby No. 7 in their blended family. Kourtney is mom to Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8 with Scott Disick, while Travis is dad to Landon Barker, 20, Alabama Barker, 17 (with ex-wife Shanna Moakler) and stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.  

@travisbarker

Practicing to my babies heartbeat ??

? original sound - Travis Barker

Read on for a glimpse inside Travis and Kourtney's pregnancy journey one more time.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Bump Kiss

Travis Barker kisses his pregnant wife's bare baby bump, which she showcased while wearing a pair of light blue jeans and a white tank top, as seen in the Blink 182 drummer's Aug. 26, 2023 Instagram post.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Garden Style

Kourtney Kardashian embraced her bare baby bump in a casual outfit during a stroll through a garden in August 2023.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini Bump

Kourtney showed her baby bump in a red bikini.

Instagram
Four Generations

Kourtney's little one is ready to meet aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandma Kris Jenner and great-grandma MJ Campbell.

Instagram
A Silver Lining

"lost and found," she captioned a gallery of photos July 21.

Instagram
Sleek Style

She showed off her edgy attire featuring a sheer bodysuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick rocked similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Leopard Print

The star revealed her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Barbie Pink

The star showcases her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

