Harry Styles Debuts Shaved Head During Las Vegas Trip With Taylor Russell

Watch : Harry Styles & Taylor Russell Hold Hands During Stroll

Harry Styles just gave fans a sign of the times.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer showed his new hairstyle was when he stepped out at a recent U2 concert with a completely shaved head. As seen in video published by TMZ on Nov. 9, Harry—sans his signature brown locks—stood in the crowd at the Las Vegas Sphere as he bopped along to the band's smash hit "Where the Streets Has No Name."

Joining him for the occasion was his rumored flame Taylor Russell, who had her hair slicked back in a low bun. During the concert, Harry rested his hand on her shoulder while they swayed to the music.

This was not the first time Harry and Taylor, both 29, were spotted out together. The two lit up romance rumors in late June, when they enjoyed some sightseeing together in Vienna. At the time, the Bones and All star proved that she was comfortable in Harry's house when she was seen hanging out with his team inside the VIP section at his Love on Tour concert in the Austrian capital.