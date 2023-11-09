TikToker Alix Earle Surprises NFL Player Braxton Berrios With "Baecation" to Bahamas

Alix Earle's latest video deserves a double tap.
The TikToker took to social media to share a glimpse into her Bahamas getaway with Braxton Berrios for the football player's birthday, which was Oct. 6.
Alix posted a mini vlog to her TikTok Nov. 8, having Braxton—who she dubs NFL man—do the honors of the voice-over.
"Come on a trip with me and Big Al," the Miami Dolphins player said before the video flashed to Alix sitting inside a van. "So, she got me this for my birthday, which is the coolest thing ever."
"Alix's method of transportation was a church choir bus," Braxton continued. "I brought the champagne and the Polaroids—the necessities."
Viewers also caught a look at the pair laughing and shopping before their flight, while the 28-year-old recounted, "Then she realized she forgot her flip flops, so of course we had to stop and get some."
And it seemed their shopping trip was successful, as Braxton held up a Dior bag before the clip switched to the two in a luxurious airport lounge. He then turned to Alix and remarked, "Sup, babe."
Giving a nod to Alix's Hot Mess podcast, Braxton explained that he will "be the one behind the camera this week."
"Buckle up," he shared as he and Alix boarded a private jet. "This is the flight, again, I have no idea where we're going, and I am just now about to find out."
Braxton and the social media star touched down in the Bahamas, and the wide receiver noted, "It's absolutely gorgeous here."
Giving a kiss to Alix for "all her effort," the 22-year-old chimed in, "Because I'm the best."
And Braxton couldn't help but agree.
"The villa is incredible—she did such a good job," he gushed. "This is going to be a blast. Right in front or behind our house is the beach."
Before ending the vlog, Braxton hilariously told followers that he had already been attacked by a bird, which garnered a laugh from Alix.
Braxton and Alix's "baecation" comes four months after a source close to the situation shed light on their relationship status.
"Alix had stated repeatedly and publicly that she wanted to have a fun summer with her friends and not jump into anything too serious," the insider told E! News, noting that they "never became official nor boyfriend and girlfriend."
And although fans may have felt like their ESPYs date was a hard launch, it was purely coincidental.
The source shared, "Alix was conveniently in L.A. already for work when she decided last minute to attend with Braxton for fun."
But most importantly, the stars like each other's company, with the insider adding that they "continue to talk and are just enjoying life together whenever there is time to see each other."