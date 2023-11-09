TikToker Alix Earle Surprises NFL Player Braxton Berrios With "Baecation" to Bahamas

Watch : Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Are Not "Exclusive"

Alix Earle's latest video deserves a double tap.

The TikToker took to social media to share a glimpse into her Bahamas getaway with Braxton Berrios for the football player's birthday, which was Oct. 6.

Alix posted a mini vlog to her TikTok Nov. 8, having Braxton—who she dubs NFL man—do the honors of the voice-over.

"Come on a trip with me and Big Al," the Miami Dolphins player said before the video flashed to Alix sitting inside a van. "So, she got me this for my birthday, which is the coolest thing ever."

"Alix's method of transportation was a church choir bus," Braxton continued. "I brought the champagne and the Polaroids—the necessities."

Viewers also caught a look at the pair laughing and shopping before their flight, while the 28-year-old recounted, "Then she realized she forgot her flip flops, so of course we had to stop and get some."

And it seemed their shopping trip was successful, as Braxton held up a Dior bag before the clip switched to the two in a luxurious airport lounge. He then turned to Alix and remarked, "Sup, babe."