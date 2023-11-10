Pregnant Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals the True Sexes of Her Twins

Find out once and for all if Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and boyfriend Elijah Scott's twins are boys or girls.

Watch: Pregnant Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Sex of Twins

Kailyn Lowry will be welcoming her first daughter when she becomes a mother of seven.

The pregnant Teen Mom 2 star revealed that the twins she is expecting with boyfriend Elijah Scott are actually a boy and a girl—after previously teasing they were both boys.

Kailyn, 31, shared the news in an Instagram video posted Nov. 10, showing her sons kicking two soccer balls to reveal blue and pink smoke.

It marked the final installment of a three-part sex reveal the reality star shared on Instagram. On Nov. 6, she posted a video of herself talking to Elijah over FaceTime about an email that appears to reveal the sexes of the babies, telling him, "They're boys!" However, she captioned the post, "In typical Kail + the Chaos fashion, we have to break this into a 3-part mini-series. You'll fully understand after part 3. Wish me luck."

Then on Nov. 8, Kailyn shared a second video showing her family's sex reveal party for the twins. As she held her and Elijah's son Riowhose birth she confirmed in July without announcing her pregnancy with him beforehand—a cannon released blue smoke, indicating at least one of the babies is a boy.

However, she noted in the caption that a second cannon did not go off, joking, "I should've known then it was foreshadowing the future chaos."

Also in the second video, Kailyn's four older sons shared their hopes and predictions for their future siblings.

Her eldest son Isaac, 13, who Kailyn shares with ex Jo Rivera, said he hopes both babies are girls, while his brother Lincoln, 9, whose dad is Javi Marroquin said he thinks they are boys. So did Creed, 3, who Kailyn shares with ex Chris Lopez. The former couple's other son, Lux, 6, said he thought the twins are a boy and a girl.

When asked what they think about both twins being boys, Isaac said while laughing, "I think my mom should stop having kids," He added, "They gotta be more boys."

Look back at Kailyn's sweetest family photos below:

Instagram
First Day of School

"First day back for all the kids," Kailyn Lowry wrote in 2019. "4th, kindergarten & preschool!"

Instagram
Major Milestones

"We made it through the chaos of @theluxrussell's first art show & @thelincmarshall's last!" Lowry wrote back in 2019. "So many cute projects & a sign that we've hit yet another milestone. Next stop for Lincoln, KINDERGARTEN! One day, all the kids will focus & smile for a photo."

Instagram
A Super Family

Isaac, Lincoln and even Lux channeled their inner superheroes for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Lots of Smiles

"Art show with my babies!!" Lowry captioned the 2018 photo.

Instagram
Kisses for Mom

Isaac gave his mom a sweet smooch on the cheek in this 2018 snap.

Instagram
Vacation Time

The proud mom and her kiddos enjoyed a trip to Jamaica in 2018.

Instagram
Soccer Stars

"This is what our Saturdays look like," the Teen Mom celeb captioned the 2017 pic.

Instagram
Trick-or-Treat

The kids went all out for Halloween 2017. Nice costumes, guys!

Instagram
Fun on the Farm

The mom and her trio enjoyed some fall festivities in 2017.

Instagram
Brotherly Love

The MTV star gave birth to her third child in 2017.

