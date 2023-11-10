Pregnant Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals the True Sexes of Her Twins

Watch : Pregnant Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Sex of Twins

Kailyn Lowry will be welcoming her first daughter when she becomes a mother of seven.

The pregnant Teen Mom 2 star revealed that the twins she is expecting with boyfriend Elijah Scott are actually a boy and a girl—after previously teasing they were both boys.

Kailyn, 31, shared the news in an Instagram video posted Nov. 10, showing her sons kicking two soccer balls to reveal blue and pink smoke.

It marked the final installment of a three-part sex reveal the reality star shared on Instagram. On Nov. 6, she posted a video of herself talking to Elijah over FaceTime about an email that appears to reveal the sexes of the babies, telling him, "They're boys!" However, she captioned the post, "In typical Kail + the Chaos fashion, we have to break this into a 3-part mini-series. You'll fully understand after part 3. Wish me luck."

Then on Nov. 8, Kailyn shared a second video showing her family's sex reveal party for the twins. As she held her and Elijah's son Rio—whose birth she confirmed in July without announcing her pregnancy with him beforehand—a cannon released blue smoke, indicating at least one of the babies is a boy.