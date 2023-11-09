How Ryan Reynolds Supported Wrexham Player Anthony Forde's Wife Laura Amid Her Brain Tumor Battle

Ryan Reynolds put in maximum effort to help one of his Wrexham A.F.C. players through a difficult chapter.
The Deadpool star and co-owner of the Welsh soccer team went above the call of duty when midfielder Anthony Forde's wife, Laura, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. As Anthony explained on the Nov. 7 episode of Welcome to Wrexham, Ryan quickly reached out to him to offer support when he had to step back from his training to care for Laura and their 9-month-old son Paddy.
"Ryan helped get a second opinion," Anthony recalled. "It's something that he didn't have to do."
That second opinion ended up being a turning point in Laura's health battle, according to the athlete, as the latest results showed that there was hope for recovery.
"It's gone from the worst news possible to the best news possible in a space of a few weeks," Laura shared on the FX show. "Obviously, it's amazing."
Though the new mom noted that she's "found it a bit challenging" to process the new results, she said the family is "getting there" in terms of figuring out their next steps with a treatment plan.
Anthony added, "But that's normal."
As part of embracing their new normal, Anthony returned to the field after six weeks away. In his first match back, the 29-year-old scored a goal as Laura watched from the stands, helping the team beat out Yeovil Town F.C. in a 3-0 game. The emotional victory also pushed Wrexham, which Ryan co-owns with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney, one step closer to being promoted to the next league.
Recently, Laura shared an Instagram photo of herself and Anthony with their baby boy and raved about how "proud" she was of their family.
She wrote in the caption, "Us three make a great team."