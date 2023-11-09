How Ryan Reynolds Supported Wrexham Player Anthony Forde's Wife Laura Amid Her Brain Tumor Battle

Watch : Blake Lively Congratulates Ryan Reynolds on Wrexham Win

Ryan Reynolds put in maximum effort to help one of his Wrexham A.F.C. players through a difficult chapter.

The Deadpool star and co-owner of the Welsh soccer team went above the call of duty when midfielder Anthony Forde's wife, Laura, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. As Anthony explained on the Nov. 7 episode of Welcome to Wrexham, Ryan quickly reached out to him to offer support when he had to step back from his training to care for Laura and their 9-month-old son Paddy.

"Ryan helped get a second opinion," Anthony recalled. "It's something that he didn't have to do."

That second opinion ended up being a turning point in Laura's health battle, according to the athlete, as the latest results showed that there was hope for recovery.

"It's gone from the worst news possible to the best news possible in a space of a few weeks," Laura shared on the FX show. "Obviously, it's amazing."