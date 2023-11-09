Matthew Perry’s Death Certificate Released

Authorities have filed paperwork finalizing Matthew Perry's passing.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the Friends actor's official death certificate after he was found dead in his hot tub on Oct. 28.
The certificate obtained by E! News states he was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, close to the Warner Bros. Studios lot where he filmed the NBC sitcom during its run from 1994-2004. The 54-year-old was laid to rest at a private funeral on Nov. 3, with pals and costars gathering to honor the five-time Emmy nominee.
It notes that his cause of death is still "deferred," after authorities told NBC News last month that his initial autopsy results were inconclusive pending a toxicology report.
The paperwork also states Perry's date of death as Oct. 28 at 4:17 p.m. at his residence in the Pacific Palisades outside of Los Angeles.
A fire department spokesperson previously told E! News officials found an "adult male unconscious in a stand-alone hot tub" after responding to an emergency call at the time.
"A bystander had brought the man's head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival," LAFD Captain Erik Scott said on Oct. 30. "A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival."
In the death certificate, authorities said there were no other significant conditions contributing to his death.
The document confirms Perry never married, although he was engaged to manager and producer Molly Hurwitz from 2020 to 2021.
"No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry," she wrote on Instagram after his death. "I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship."
Hurwitz further noted, "While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I'd never known."
To look at more tributes remembering Perry's life and legacy, read on.