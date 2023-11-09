Matthew Perry’s Death Certificate Released

Watch : Matthew Perry's Funeral: 'Friends' Cast Attends

Authorities have filed paperwork finalizing Matthew Perry's passing.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the Friends actor's official death certificate after he was found dead in his hot tub on Oct. 28.

The certificate obtained by E! News states he was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, close to the Warner Bros. Studios lot where he filmed the NBC sitcom during its run from 1994-2004. The 54-year-old was laid to rest at a private funeral on Nov. 3, with pals and costars gathering to honor the five-time Emmy nominee.

It notes that his cause of death is still "deferred," after authorities told NBC News last month that his initial autopsy results were inconclusive pending a toxicology report.

The paperwork also states Perry's date of death as Oct. 28 at 4:17 p.m. at his residence in the Pacific Palisades outside of Los Angeles.