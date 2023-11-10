Meet the 2024 Grammys Best New Artist Nominees

Watch : Taylor Swift Announces Collab With Ice Spice & Unheard Midnights Track

Let's welcome the Grammy newbies.

During the Nov. 10 nominations announcement for the 2024 Grammys, the latest class of Best New Artist contenders were revealed to be Ice Spice, Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Jelly Roll, Gracie Abrams, Fred again.., Noah Kahan, and husband and wife duo The War and Treaty (a.k.a Tanya Blount and Michael Trotter Jr.).

In fact, many of the new artists making waves in music this last year are up for several Grammys at the Feb. 4 ceremony. For instance, Ice Spice was also recognized for her contribution to Taylor Swift's "Karma," earning them a Best Pop Duo/Group nomination. And Victoria's Best New Artist nod is one of seven she's up for at the 2024 Grammys.

And then there's The War and Treaty, who are also nominated for Best American Roots Song for "Blank Page." They were in an airport when they learned they received their first-ever Grammy nods. They shared an Instagram video showing their reactions and Michael getting emotional as he relayed the happy news to his mom.