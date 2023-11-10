Meet the 2024 Grammys Best New Artist Nominees

Ice Spice, Coco Jones and Jelly Roll are among the stars who received nominations for Best New Artist at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Find out more about them below.

Let's welcome the Grammy newbies.

During the Nov. 10 nominations announcement for the 2024 Grammys, the latest class of Best New Artist contenders were revealed to be Ice SpiceVictoria MonétCoco JonesJelly RollGracie AbramsFred again..Noah Kahan, and husband and wife duo The War and Treaty (a.k.a Tanya Blount and Michael Trotter Jr.).

In fact, many of the new artists making waves in music this last year are up for several Grammys at the Feb. 4 ceremony. For instance, Ice Spice was also recognized for her contribution to Taylor Swift's "Karma," earning them a Best Pop Duo/Group nomination. And Victoria's Best New Artist nod is one of seven she's up for at the 2024 Grammys.

And then there's The War and Treaty, who are also nominated for Best American Roots Song for "Blank Page." They were in an airport when they learned they received their first-ever Grammy nods. They shared an Instagram video showing their reactions and Michael getting emotional as he relayed the happy news to his mom.

"Thank you to the @recordingacademy for this immense honor," the pair captioned their post. "Thank you to our fans for taking this beautiful journey with us. We are so blessed beyond words y'all.. THIS is how love is made. Let's gooo!!!"

Check out a full list of 2024 Grammy nominations here and find out more about the nominees for Best New Artist below:

Gotham/GC Images

Ice Spice

Two years after bursting onto the music scene, the New York rapper, real name Isis Gaston, has achieved success with singles such as "Munch (Feelin' U)" and "In Ha Mood," as well as collaborations with other top artist. In addition to Best New Artist, she is also nominated for four other 2024 Grammys for her and Taylor Swift's single "Karma" and her and Nicki Minaj's track "Barbie World," featuring Aqua, from the Barbie soundtrack.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Victoria Monét

While she has been recording songs for about a decade, she has previously been best known for co-writing songs for the likes of Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, Chloe x Halle and fellow Best New Artist nominee Coco Jones. In addition to the honor for Best New Artist, she's also nominated for six more 2024 Grammys, including Record of the Year for "On My Mama." 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Coco Jones

The singer, also known for her acting roles in the 2012 Disney Channel Original Movie Let It Shine and Peacock's Bel-Air series, has been on the music scene for more than a decade. In addition to Best New Artist, she is also nominated for four more 2024 Grammy awards, including the honor for Best R&B Album for her hit EP What I Didn't Tell You. 

Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

Jelly Roll

Born Jason DeFord, the musician has become famous for his unique blend of country, hip-hop and rock. In addition to Best New Artist, he is also nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his and Lainey Wilson's single "Save Me."

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gracie Abrams

The daughter of director J.J. Abrams and producer Katie McGrath has opened for Grammy winners and fellow 2024 nominees Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo on tour. She released her debut studio album Good Riddance in February 2023.

Kate Green/Getty Images

Fred again...

Fred again...The British producer and DJ, real name Fred Gibson, has co-written and produced tracks for artists such as Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran. In addition to Best New Artist, he is also nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) and received two nods for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for his singles with RomySkrillex and Flowdan

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Noah Kahan

The folk pop singer found massive success in 2022 with his breakthrough single "Stick Season" and his third studio album of the same name. This year, he collaborated with fellow artists on four singles—"Dial Drunk" with Post Malone, "Call Your Mom" with Lizzy McAlpine, "She Calls Me Back" with Kacey Musgraves and a new version of his song "Northern Attitude" with Hozier.

 

Jason Davis/Getty Images

The War and Treaty

The Michigan duo, made up of married couple Tanya and Michael Trotter Jr., are touted for their blended sound of soul, blues, rock and country. In addition to Best New Artist, the pair are nominated for Best American Roots Song for "Blank Page."

