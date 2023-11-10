If You Need Holiday Shopping Inspo, Google Shared the 100 Most Searched for Gift Ideas of 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're in the mood to shop, you're in the right place. Overwhelmed by too many choices? That's understandable, but if you need help narrowing down your options, Google just released its annual Holiday 100 list. It's the ultimate holiday gift guide with the most sought-after fashion, beauty, home, and pet gifts, among many others.
On a budget? Six claw clips for $6 is the perfect stocking stuffer. Want a gift that's practical and stylish? The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is the ideal pick. Not a fan of the winter weather? Warm up with the always-trending Carhartt beanie for just $20. Unsure what shade of makeup will look best? The Clinique Black Honey Lipstick is a universally flattering color that looks good on everyone— no lie.
Searching for the pawfect pet owner present? A hands-free leash is a thoughtful option, especially at this price point. Shopping for a fashionista? Step up your style with shoes from Sorel, UGG, Stuart Weitzman, Dr. Scholl's, and Dr. Martens.
If 100 gifts is still too many for you to choose from, I went through the most popular shopping searches and came up with a shortened list full of E! Shopping Editor must-haves.
The Most Searched for Holiday Gift Ideas
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is a favorite among E! shoppers. Go hands-free with this accessory that's functional and fashionable. There are so many colors and sizes, but, personally, I am loving this fuzzy pink style. Hurry up and shop because lululemon finds almost always sell out.
JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan
This looks like set of headphones, but it's actually a neck fan. If you're carrying a bunch of stuff on your way to work, this is your best bet to help you stay cool. It's a must-have for sports games, concert, and any time you want to avoid sweat. I have been obsessed with this thing for two years and you need one in your life too. It comes in five colors and has 30,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
This is a weightless, natural-looking, long-lasting liquid blush that is incredibly easy to blend. This has been one of my favorites for a while. Each bottle lasts forever since I only have to use a teeny tiny bit to get that color payoff that I desire. The liquid blush is available in both matte and dewy finishes. It has 2.2 million+ Sephora Loves.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
If you thought all tumblers were the same, think again. This Stanley tumbler has 25,000 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in a ton of colors. This pick is a TikTok favorite, which has also been recommended by Shay Mitchell, Kandi Burruss, Witney Carson, Haylie Duff, Jenna Johnson, Katie Austin, and Duff Goldman.
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey
The Clinique Black Honey lipstick has been popular for decades. This classic shade is famous for its chameleon-esque ability to look great on a wide variety of skin tones. It just might be one of the few shades that is actually flattering on everyone. It has 265.7K+ Sephora Loves.
Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie
Once you get a Carhartt beanie, you'll never go back. These are warm, comfortable, and durable. Plus, there are tons of colors to choose from. Carhartt beanies have 130,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They also come in kids sizes.
YoShop Hands Free Dog Leash
If you love to multi-task, a hands-free dog leash could be just what you need. Your pet is safe and looked after while you can use your hands to carry your other essentials. This leash comes in 19 colors and 2 sizes. The YoShop Hands Free Dog Leash has 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vsiopy Claw Clips- Set of 6
A good gift doesn't have to cost a ton of money. It doesn't get better than this set of claw clips. This is a gift that will definitely be used— over and over again. Each of these sets has 6 clips and there are 8 color combinations to choose from. This claw clip bundle has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment to Repair Dry or Damaged Hair - 4 Minutes to Reverse Hair Damage from Bleach, Color, Chemical Services and Heat
I bought this TikTok-famous hair mask and I will never stop using it. It is a complete game-changer.
The K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask works on all hair types and textures. If you're concerned about damage, split ends and breakage, give this product a try. If your hair is totally fried from hair dye and bleach, this will bring it back to life, according to many TikTok videos. All you need is 4 minutes.
NUDESTIX Nudies Matte Cream Bronzer
I have been obsessed with these bronzer sticks for years. They are easy to use and incredibly blendable. They even have a built-in brush on the other end for easy application on the go. The NUDESTIX Nudies Matte Cream Bronzer has 37.6K+ Sephora Loves.
Foldies Foldable Aviator Sunglasses
Foldable aviator sunglasses are a trending search these days. Get that classically cool look without the worry of accidentally crushing your sunglasses with this easy-to-store pair. There are 6 colors to choose from.
Uncommon James Glorious Pendant Necklace
Engraved jewelry is a gift that's personal and special. The Glorious Pendant Necklace from Kristin Cavallari's brand Uncommon James comes with free engraving, which makes it the ideal gift.
Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag
A bag doesn't need a triple-digit price tag to be on-trend. The Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag is a TikTok-favorite because it looks small, yet it secretly has so much storage. Carry it as a shoulder bag or rock it as a crossbody. You'll love it so much that you'll want one in many colors.
Mejuri Metallic Sphere Ring
Have you had your eye on Mejuri rings? Good choice. Mejuri has classic and trendy styles that delivery high quality at accessible price points. The Mejuri Metallic Sphere Ring looks great on its own and in a stack layered with your other favorites. It comes in gold and silver.
Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit
Bring the warmth (and roast some marshmallows) with the Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit. It Is available in six colors and it comes with a stand, pellet adaptor, and a nylon carry bag. Choose from 10 colors.
UGG Tasman Slippers
Looking for a gift that's a true investment? Well, I've been wearing UGG Tasman Slippers since middle school. This is a style that never gets old and these shoes get more comfortable with time— trust me. You will be obsessed with them. How could you not? They have 21,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, after all.
Marc Jacobs The Tote Bag
Feel like the ultimate It Girl with the most sought-after tote bag from Marc Jacobs in your favorite color.
Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 XL Ice Cream Maker
Use this top-rated machine to make ice cream, sorbets, smoothies, milkshakes, and more frozen treats with ease. You get the comfort of knowing all of the ingredients in your snack and you can save some money by skipping trips to the ice cream store and smoothie shop.
Bogg Bag Original Bogg Bag
Use the Bogg Bag Original Bogg Bag at the pool or the beach. It's waterproof, durable, and easy to clean. These beloved bags have a devoted following and they're available in lots of colors.
Dr. Martens 101 Bex Black Smooth Boot
Dr. Martens are eternally cool. Buy these shoes and you will always be on-trend. FYI, there are some great discounts on many styles at Nordstrom Rack.
Away Luggage
Away is just one of those brands you can truly rely on. You get luggage that's durable, cute, and organized. What more could you want? These are investment pieces you'll use for years to come, if not decades. My gift pick: the Medium in the gorgeous Holiday Chrome colorway.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera Bundle
Capture life's best moments with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Print Camera. There are lots of cute colorways to choose from.
lululemon Evergreen Cropped Anorak
Anoraks are always trending this time of year. My pick? You can't go wrong with a jacket from lululemon. The lululemon Evergreen Cropped Anorak is water-repellant and it's packable. It shrinks down into an easy-to-carry pouch, so it's perfect to keep on hand for unexpected weather changes.
Sorel Explorer II Joan Insulated Lace-Up Boot
Depending on where you live (or travel), winter boots can be essential. If you want to step up your game, Sorel boots are a popular choice. The Sorel Explorer II Joan Insulated Lace-Up Boots are warm, supportive, and comfy. If you're looking for more Sorel boots, there are tons of deals at Nordstrom Rack.
Megamaster 1 Burner Portable Gas Grill
"Wayfair portable grills" is one of the most popular searches. There are a lot to choose from. I recommend the Megamaster 1 Burner Portable Gas Grill, which is also available it Amazon. It's easy to use, easy to transport, so it's ideal for camping, tailgating, and more outdoor fun.
Dr. Scholl's Time Off Sneakers
Say goodbye to stinky feet with the Dr. Scholl's Time Off Sneakers, which were manufactured with anti-microbial, anti-odor technology. They're made from recycled bottles and they deliver a stylish retro-inspired aesthetic. These comfortable shoes are available in several colors.
Antarctic Star Nugget Countertop Ice Maker
Particular about your ice? If you are, you're not alone. Lots of people are searching "mini nugget ice maker" this holiday season. Get ice on demand with this compact, yet powerful machine, which comes in many colors.
Stuart Weitzman Sofia Block Heel Suede Sock Boots
If you adore the look of Stuart Weitzman boots, you know they can be pretty pricey. Whether you're treating yourself or getting a gift for someone else, you shouldn't hesitate when you see a good deal. It won't be here for long. There are a lot of discounts at Saks Off 5th, including the Stuart Weitzman Sofia Block Heel Suede Sock Boots, which are 51% off.
Dagne Dover Small Dakota Backpack
A high-quality backpack is essential for work, travel, school, and so much more. This pick from Dagne Dover will keep you organized with ample storage. It is made from durable material and there are many color options.
What is the Google Holiday 100?
The Google Holiday 100 is a list of the top gift picks drawn from the most popular search trends. This highly sought-after list is released annually and it is the perfect shopping inspiration for all of us during the holiday season. There are fashion, home, beauty, wellness, and electronics picks among other product categories.
When can I shop the Google Holiday 100?
You can shop the Google Holiday 100 any time you want! Of course, if you want to stay on top of the trends, there's no better time than the present.
Where can I get the best holiday gift deals?
Many online retailers already have holiday deals. Here are some E! Shopping Editor favorites: Kate Spade Outlet, Amazon, Ulta, and QVC.
