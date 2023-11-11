Lululemon Gifts Under $50 That Are So Cute You'll Want to Grab Two of Them

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're slowly rounding the corner into the holidays, and the endless opportunities for holiday shopping are taking up every corner of our mind, following us left and right. From splurging on bestselling brands like SKIMS and Kate Spade to limited-edition collabs and advent calendars, our wallets are already starting to run drier than the autumn air. But luckily, there's always something in the vast interweb shopping mall that is as cute as it is affordable; all it takes is a little trust in the process. Of course, the process can be overwhelming and time-consuming, but that's what we're here for. We've been keeping a close pulse on all the best gift ideas that won't break the bank, and we're particularly excited about today's findings because it concerns none other than one of our fave brands: lululemon.
Typically, lululemon prices can run a little high; although the quality you get is well worth the price, it can be difficult to gift the brand to all the fitness enthusiasts in your life. But here's where it gets exciting: The brand recently released its Holiday Gift Guide, and it includes amazing picks under $50, from chic crossbodies and wristlets to cozy beanies and headbands. We decided to go one step further by also including the best giftable finds under $50 from the We Made Too Much section, from adorable stocking stuffers like scrunchies and claw clips to cult-fave belt bags and Align tops.
Considering how perfect these finds are, it's no surprise they're selling super fast. If you want to earn the title of "Best Gifter" this season without breaking the bank, let's get moving!
lululemon Women's Nulu Wide Reversible Headband
This reversible headband comes in six different color duos, and it's perfect if you're looking for a cute-yet-practical gift your recipient will actually use in their daily routine. The skinny or wide section can be worn at the top, and it keeps hair out of your face while you're working out, running, or just washing your face.
lululemon Easy Access Crossbody Bag 1.5L
For your loved one who's always on the go, the Easy Access Crossbody Bag is a must-have accessory. It's ergonomically designed, featuring a two-way zipper, easy-access exterior pocket, interior pocket for small items, and an adjustable shoulder strap. Plus, it's available in three chic colors (pink, teal, black).
lululemon True Identity Card Case
Speaking of practical gifts for busy bees, this minimalistic card case makes for a wonderful stocking stuffer. It's small but mighty, featuring two card slots on the front and one on the back, along with a zip compartment for cash or coins. It's available in three different shade combos, including a blue color palette and sleek black.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
If you're looking for a gift that is sure to please, the cult-fave Everywhere Belt Bag has you covered. It's roomy enough to hold all your essentials (phone, keys, wallet, snacks!), and yet compact enough to take with you anywhere you go. We're loving this new vapor/gold/white shade combo, but it's also available in 11 other gorgeous color combos.
lululemon Back to Life Tumbler 24oz
This insulated tumbler is as chic as it is practical. Available in eight colors, it's equipped with a folding straw lid and slip-free texture for easy drinking from your first 'til last sip. The double-wall design keeps the tumbler sweat-free, while the vacuum insulation keeps your drink ice cold; plus, it fits into most cup holders, making it commute-friendly.
lululemon Go Getter Pouch
True to its name, this adorable pouch is perfect for the go-getters in your life. From makeup to electronic accessories, this pouch will keep you organized so you can spend less time looking for your things and more time seizing the day. It's made from water-repellent fabric, and it comes in four chic colors (black/silver, grey sage, raspberry cream, blue linen).
lululemon Warm Revelation Beanie
The weather is (finally) getting colder, meaning it's time to beanie up! Made from cozy wool-blend fabric, this beanie is both thermoregulating and soft against skin. You can choose from two different sizes and five oh-so-stylish colors, all featuring the classic lululemon logo in the front.
lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz
This insulated water bottle is the definition of sporty-chic. Available in nine gorgeous colors (including trendy gradients!), the bottle is equipped with a leak-proof lid and slip-free texture, so no matter what adventure your giftee embarks on, their drink stays safe.
lululemon City Adventurer Backpack Nano Velour
O-M-G, how cute is this nano backpack? It's the perfect versatile accessory for those who never seem to have enough room in their bag, and it can be clipped on to backpack straps, dog leashes, belt-bag straps, and more. Whether you want to keep your earbuds, lip balm, keys, or snacks in here, this little backpack has your back.
lululemon Never Lost Keychain
Make it easier to keep track of your key by keeping them on hand and clipped to your favorite bag with the Never Lost Keychain. It's available in 10 different color combos, each of which feature the lululemon text logo.
lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet
If you're looking for a keychain that can also hold your daily essentials, the Dual Pouch Wristlet is just what you need. It's designed with two zipper pouches to keep small items where you need them, ensuring that you're ready to go with just a flick the wrist. Did we mention it comes in eight stylish color duos?
lululemon Men's Corduroy Ball Cap Wordmark
You can never go wrong with a classic baseball cap, especially one as cute as this one. Made of plush and soft corduroy fabric, this ball cap is lined with an interior mesh fabric sweatband that wicks moisture and helps keep you dry. It's also available in medium forest/dark forest!
lululemon Abrasion-Resistant Training Long-Sleeve Shirt
The fitness enthusiast in your life will love this long-sleeve shirt that's designed to handle even the toughest of workouts. Made from abrasion-resistant, sweat-wicking, and stretchy fabric, this shirt is styled with a relaxed fit that falls perfectly around the waistband.
lululemon Uplifting Scrunchies 7 Pack
These scrunchies are the perfect stocking stuffer, and there are four different color sets to choose from. The elastic is designed to keep your hair secured and tight, so you can focus on stretching, running, lifting, and more.
lululemon Both Ways Reversible Bucket Hat
Not all bucket hats were made the same, and this reversible one is a step above the rest. Made from swift, lightweight fabric that's sweat-wicking and quick-drying, the hat is designed with a wide brim to help shield you from the sun's rays. Plus, you can flip it inside out for two different looks; it comes in both velvet dust/pink peony and embossed bone/bone.
lululemon Wanderlust Belt Bag 1.8L
Embrace your wanderlust with this water-repellent belt bag featuring a compact and contoured design that hugs your body for a seamless fit. It can be worn around the waist or over the shoulder, and it's equipped with both exterior and interior pockets. If you want a sleeker look, the bag is also available in black.
lululemon Women's Ribber Merino Wool-Blend Knit Ear Warmer
Keep your ears warm and cozy all winter long with this cute ear warmer. It's made from soft, thermoregulating wool-blend fabric, and it even doubles as an eye mask with its unique stitch pattern and contoured shape!
lululemon Align™ Tank Top
If your gift recipient is at all a fan of lululemon, they're sure to love this classic Align™ Tank Top. Available in 15 different colors and patterns, this top is made from the brand's signature buttery-soft Nulu fabric, and it features a built-in shelf bra for added support and coverage.
lululemon Woven Wool Scarf
This wool scarf will keep you warm even on the coldest and windiest of days. The large size makes it perfect to wear as a wrap, too ... or use as a blanket; there's no wrong answer here.
lululemon Lightweight Gym Sack 13L
As someone who loves the gym, this lightweight sack is 100% on my wishlist to Santa this year. Made from water-repellent fabric and available in five chic color duos, this bag has everything you need (including multiple pockets!) to secure your valuables and equipment without being too bulky.
lululemon Large Claw Clip
Claw clips are both trendy and functional, and this large version is designed to keep your hair together no matter what kind of hair you have or where you're headed. It's also just so adorbs.
lululemon Restfeel Women's Slide
According to the brand, the Restfeel Slide was deisgned to soothe your feet after your workout, and it's designed with dual-density cushioning that provides optimal support. The minimalist strap is engineered with foam lining for added comfort and stability, and the outsole is fitted with heel-to-toe rubber for increased traction. Basically, it's everything a slide should be and more.
