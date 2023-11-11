Lululemon Gifts Under $50 That Are So Cute You'll Want to Grab Two of Them

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We're slowly rounding the corner into the holidays, and the endless opportunities for holiday shopping are taking up every corner of our mind, following us left and right. From splurging on bestselling brands like SKIMS and Kate Spade to limited-edition collabs and advent calendars, our wallets are already starting to run drier than the autumn air. But luckily, there's always something in the vast interweb shopping mall that is as cute as it is affordable; all it takes is a little trust in the process. Of course, the process can be overwhelming and time-consuming, but that's what we're here for. We've been keeping a close pulse on all the best gift ideas that won't break the bank, and we're particularly excited about today's findings because it concerns none other than one of our fave brands: lululemon.

Typically, lululemon prices can run a little high; although the quality you get is well worth the price, it can be difficult to gift the brand to all the fitness enthusiasts in your life. But here's where it gets exciting: The brand recently released its Holiday Gift Guide, and it includes amazing picks under $50, from chic crossbodies and wristlets to cozy beanies and headbands. We decided to go one step further by also including the best giftable finds under $50 from the We Made Too Much section, from adorable stocking stuffers like scrunchies and claw clips to cult-fave belt bags and Align tops.

Considering how perfect these finds are, it's no surprise they're selling super fast. If you want to earn the title of "Best Gifter" this season without breaking the bank, let's get moving!