The Truth About Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner's Relationship Status

Despite recent rumors that Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner are dating in light of their respective divorces, a rep for the Morning Show star set the record straight.

Watch: Reese Witherspoon Addresses Jim Toth Divorce "Speculation"

Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner dating is simply a big little lie.

A day after rumors about a potential romance between the stars erupted on the internet, a rep for the Big Little Lies actress shut down speculation. 

"This story is completely fabricated," her spokesperson told Page Six Nov. 9, "and not true."

Speculation about a possible romance between the newly-single Oscar winners reached new heights after a poll on X, formerly Twitter, asked fans to weigh in with their thoughts on Reese and Kevin together.

After all, Reese and Kevin both went through high profile breakups earlier this year, with the Morning Show star splitting from husband Jim Toth in March after more than a decade of marriage.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote in a since-deleted joint Instagram statement. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together." 

An insider told E! News at the time that Reese and Jim—who share son Tennessee, 11—had an "amicable" end to their marriage. "There is no drama, no event or reason," the source revealed. "They are just two people who have made this decision with the utmost love and respect and love for their child. You will see them out there co-parenting together."

After her split from the agent earlier this year, Reese—who also shares kids Ava, 24, and Deacon, 20, with ex Ryan Phillippe—sparked romance rumors with another recent divorcée: Tom Brady. However, her rep was quick to set the record straight, telling E! News at the time that the rumors were not correct.

As for Kevin? Well, Christine Baumgartner—who shares Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13—with the Yellowstone actor filed for divorce from her husband after 18 years of marriage.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," a spokesperson for Kevin said in a May 2 statement. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

And after a tense four months of court battles, the exes confirmed to E! News in September that they "have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings."

After a Sept. 1 court hearing, Kevin took a moment to share his feelings on the proceedings.

"It feels so bad," he told Access Hollywood"we're talking about somebody I love on the other side...I just can't."

Read on for details on more celebrity breakups this year.

Instagram (lupitanyongo)

Lupita Nyong’o and Selema Masekela

The pair split in October 2023 after about a year of dating. 

"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception," she wrote on Instagram in part. "I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ali Krieger & Ashlyn Harris

The soccer stars—who are parents to Sloane, 2, and Ocean, 14 months—have broken up after nearly four years of marriage. According to online court records obtained by E! News, Ashlyn filed for divorce from Ali on Sept. 19 in Florida's Seminole County.

Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert

The singer confirmed on Instagram Sept. 17 that she and the former NBA star "are separated and have been for a while."

She added, "To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain’t one of the reasons for our departure."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness

The pair are separating after 27 years of marriage, they told People Sept. 15.

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke

The Summer House stars shocked fans in August when they reportedly called off their engagement just two and a half months before their Nov. 17 wedding in Mexico. Neither has spoken out on the relationship drama or why they broke up.

Derek White/WireImage
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson

The pair split just months after welcoming son Leodis Andrellton Jackson, multiple outlets reported in August.

Instagram / Britney Spears
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The pop star and actor broke up after one year of marriage, multiple outlets reported Aug.16.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Justin Trudeau & Sophie Grégoire

The Canadian Prime Minster announced on Aug 2. that he and his wife decided to separate after 18 years of marriage.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Tina Knowles & Richard Lawson

The mom of Beyoncé and Solange filed for divorce from the actor on July 26 after eight years of marriage. 

RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

"Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement," Rauw Alejandro wrote in Spanish on Instagram Stories July 26. "There are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelity."

Instagram
Chase Chrisley & Emmy Medders

The Growing Up Chrisley star and the influencer broke up nine months after their October 2022 engagement. "Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself," Chase wrote on his Instagram Story July 25. "We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair said in a joint statement to Page Six July 17. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Instagram
Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez

After two years of marriage, the singer and real estate agent separated, E! News confirmed.

 

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin

The Bear star and Californication actress split up in May 2023 after a little more than three years of marriage.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

The couple called it quits after 18 years of marriage, with a rep for the Yellowstone star telling E! News in May, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann

After 11 years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce from the former NFL player in May 2023.

In the divorce proceedings, Kim—who shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with Kroy, and is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21—is also requesting primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody.

They called off the divorce in July but Kroy refiled in August.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards

Six months after the duo sparked romance rumors, a source confirmed to E! News in May that the singer and the music producer broke up.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Halsey and Alev Aydin

In April, the singer filed legal paperwork to request full physical custody and joint legal custody their son Ender, who she welcomed with the film producer in 2021. "The split was amicable," an insider told E! News at the time, "and they plan to co-parent." 

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jimmie Allen & Alexis Allen

The country singer and his wife of two years announced their breakup on April 21, noting at the time that as "we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

However, after the two welcomed the third child—son Cohen Ace James—on Sept. 27, a rep for Jimmie told People that duo "decided to work on things together and are still together."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Toni Garrn and Alex Pettyfer

The model revealed in April that she and the Magic Mike actor, who share daughter Luca together, were divorcing after two years of marriage. "Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce," Toni wrote on her Instagram Story. "We will continue our relationship as friends and co-parents to our angel Luca."

Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko

In court documents filed in April and obtained by E! News, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her divorce from her husband of 11 years. She listed Jan. 15, 2023 as their date of separation.

 

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris

A source confirmed to E! News in April that the Top Gun: Maverick actor and the model had parted ways after three years of dating.

Jackson Lee/GC Images
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

The pop star and the actor's love story came to an end in April, when news surfaced that the notoriously private couple had broken up after six years of dating

Photo Image Press/Shutterstock
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

The Bachelor star confirmed he was single in April, eight months after rekindling his on-and-off romance with the lawyer. 

Instagram
Ricard Foyé and Andy Foyé

The Survivor contestants broke up after seven years together. "Telling my kids that baba & daddy are separating will always hurt," Ricard tweeted in April, alongside a famiy photo that included their kids Aurelia and Lucia. "We had a great run. So much love, two beautiful babies & two angel babies."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

The actress and the former CAA agent broke up after more than 11 years of marriage. "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they shared in a joint statement in March. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Sarah Morris/WireImage
Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios

The Culpo Sisters star confirmed her split with the NFL player in March, calling herself "single" in a TikTok video. The couple were together for two years before parting ways.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images
AJ McLean and Rochelle McLean

The couple announced in March they were putting a pause on their relationship, sharing in a joint statement to E! News, "We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future. The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family."

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Audemars Piguet
Tinx and Sansho Scott

The TikTok star confirmed her split with the photographer in March, sharing in a TikTok, "I don't have a boyfriend anymore."

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules stars split in March, with him offering a public apology after cheating on her with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

"Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana," Tom said on Instagram. "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

Amid news of the affair, Raquel also issued an apology reading, in part: "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

