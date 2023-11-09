The Truth About Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner's Relationship Status

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Addresses Jim Toth Divorce "Speculation"

Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner dating is simply a big little lie.

A day after rumors about a potential romance between the stars erupted on the internet, a rep for the Big Little Lies actress shut down speculation.

"This story is completely fabricated," her spokesperson told Page Six Nov. 9, "and not true."

Speculation about a possible romance between the newly-single Oscar winners reached new heights after a poll on X, formerly Twitter, asked fans to weigh in with their thoughts on Reese and Kevin together.

After all, Reese and Kevin both went through high profile breakups earlier this year, with the Morning Show star splitting from husband Jim Toth in March after more than a decade of marriage.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote in a since-deleted joint Instagram statement. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."