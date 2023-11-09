Exclusive

RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff Says These Real Housewives Were "Rude" at BravoCon

Watch: Crystal Kung Minkoff REACTS To Jeff Lewis' Insult at BravoCon 2023

Crystal Kung Minkoff is spilling the BravoCon tea.

In fact, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared which Bravolebrities were not so friendly during the 2023 fan convention.

"There were so many," Crystal exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton on the Nov. 8 episode. "It's shocking. I'm not gonna say any names, but New York."

As for whether she was referring to The Real Housewives of New York City's legacy costars or the newly rebooted season 14 cast members, she revealed, "Both had rude."

Speaking of rude, Crystal also addressed Jeff Lewis insulting her in front of thousands of fans during BravoCon's "Ask Andy" panel Nov. 3. "Did you all see episode one of season 13?" the former Flipping Out star asked the audience. "Did you notice how Crystal didn't talk the entire time? It was the best episode I've ever seen with Crystal in it!"

As for her reaction to the diss, Crystal was cool, calm and collected.

"That's Jeff Lewis and he's sort of known for sticking it to people," the 40-year-old explained. "He apologized and so I won."

The shade train rolled on as Justin and Adrienne went on to ask Crystal her thoughts about comments costar Garcelle Beauvais made in which the NYPD Blue alum suggested she is the cast member who acts the most different in front of the camera.

"I understand what Garcelle's saying," she admitted. "When I'm off camera, she's like, 'You're so fun, you're so relaxed, you're so sarcastic. Why are you not like that on camera?' I'm like, 'I'm trying to get used to it.' Most of these girls are actors."

Rich Polk/Bravo/Getty ImagesClifton Prescod

Even after three season on the Bravo series, Crystal noted she still gets nervous.

"It's just not normal if you're not an actor," she continued. "It's not normal having 10 cameras sitting on you. So, sometimes I clam up a little bit. This year I've gotten much better. I've gotten more relaxed about it but I actually don't disagree."

To hear what Crystal's husband Rob Minkoff thought of her Last Vegas 40th birthday lap dance on RHOBH's latest episode, check out the E! News interview above. And keep reading to relive every epic moment at BravoCon 2023.

