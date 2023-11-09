RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff Says These Real Housewives Were "Rude" at BravoCon

Watch : Crystal Kung Minkoff REACTS To Jeff Lewis' Insult at BravoCon 2023

Crystal Kung Minkoff is spilling the BravoCon tea.

In fact, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared which Bravolebrities were not so friendly during the 2023 fan convention.

"There were so many," Crystal exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton on the Nov. 8 episode. "It's shocking. I'm not gonna say any names, but New York."

As for whether she was referring to The Real Housewives of New York City's legacy costars or the newly rebooted season 14 cast members, she revealed, "Both had rude."

Speaking of rude, Crystal also addressed Jeff Lewis insulting her in front of thousands of fans during BravoCon's "Ask Andy" panel Nov. 3. "Did you all see episode one of season 13?" the former Flipping Out star asked the audience. "Did you notice how Crystal didn't talk the entire time? It was the best episode I've ever seen with Crystal in it!"

As for her reaction to the diss, Crystal was cool, calm and collected.