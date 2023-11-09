Nicki Minaj Reveals Why She Decided to Get a Breast Reduction

When it comes to Nicki Minaj's appearance, she doesn't need to wish to for another moment 4 life.
The "Super Bass" rapper shared insight into her newfound beauty philosophy and revealed why she decided to go under the knife.
"Recently I had to get a breast reduction," she told Vogue in a cover story published Nov. 9, "and actually I love it. I used to want a bigger butt, and now I look back and realize how silly that was."
And in true Nicki fashion, she offered words of encouragement to her fans who are struggling to accept themselves. "Love your curves, and love your non-curves," the 40-year-old said. "There's nothing wrong with any of it."
While the musician noted that her road to self-love has also been a journey, she's embracing the skin she's in.
"Today I can say that I'm at peace with who I am and how I look," Nicki explained. "I'm not in favor of body positivity if it means unhealthy bodies. That's bull. It's not believable, so let's stop pretending."
As for what inspired Nicki's new mindset? She reveals her 3-year-old son, who she shares with husband Kenneth Petty, has made her want to live a healthier lifestyle.
"I have to say this as a Black woman, though," the "Barbie World" rapper explained. "I've made certain choices for my son, to not give him sweets and candy and juices, because of illnesses like diabetes that run in our community."
And while Nicki has made positive changes to her lifestyle thanks to her baby boy—who she affectionately calls Papa Bear—she previously shared the challenges of being a mom.
"I'm very attached to my son," she exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester last October. "I remember being in the U.K. and just bawling. And when I try to FaceTime him, I get more sad."
Nicki also explained how motherhood has impacted her mental health.
"I think moms feel like they have to be perfect," she noted. "I hate that I have more anxiety now because you're like, 'What if the one time I leave my child, I get that phone call?'"
Despite having fear and anxiety, Nicki revealed she would like to expand her family.
"I do want to have more," she said of having more children. "Not at this moment, but I don't want to deprive my son of siblings. Having siblings, it causes you to have problem management skills early on in life. I would feel guilty if I didn't give Papa Bear another sibling or two."
Of course, Nicki isn't the only celebrity to open up about going under the knife. Keep reading to see other stars share their plastic surgery procedures.