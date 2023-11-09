Nicki Minaj Reveals Why She Decided to Get a Breast Reduction

Watch : Nicki Minaj PRAISES Taylor Swift After 2022 MTV VMAs

When it comes to Nicki Minaj's appearance, she doesn't need to wish to for another moment 4 life.

The "Super Bass" rapper shared insight into her newfound beauty philosophy and revealed why she decided to go under the knife.

"Recently I had to get a breast reduction," she told Vogue in a cover story published Nov. 9, "and actually I love it. I used to want a bigger butt, and now I look back and realize how silly that was."

And in true Nicki fashion, she offered words of encouragement to her fans who are struggling to accept themselves. "Love your curves, and love your non-curves," the 40-year-old said. "There's nothing wrong with any of it."

While the musician noted that her road to self-love has also been a journey, she's embracing the skin she's in.

"Today I can say that I'm at peace with who I am and how I look," Nicki explained. "I'm not in favor of body positivity if it means unhealthy bodies. That's bull. It's not believable, so let's stop pretending."