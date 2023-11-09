Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Spears Sends Singer Public Message Over Memoir Allegations

Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears is setting the record straight on one of the allegations her daughter makes about her in her memoir—and she's got receipts.
In the new book The Woman in Me, the "Toxic" singer accused her family of throwing away a lot of what she had stored at her mom's home in Louisiana. Recalling a visit to the house after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Britney said she discovered that her childhood collection of Madame Alexander dolls and three years' worth of her writing, including a binder full of poetry, were "all gone."
Two weeks after the memoir's release, Lynne responded to the claim. "@britneyspears I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that!" she wrote on Instagram Nov. 9. "That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you. They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them."
Lynne included in her post photos of dolls of various sizes displayed on a shelf and elsewhere as well as a pic of a black journal on a bed. "Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you'd like me to," she continued. "Please let me know and know how much I love you!"
E! News has reached out to Britney's rep for comment on her mother's post and has not heard back.
The pair's relationship has been strained since the pop star's 13-year conservatorship, which was put into place in 2008 and largely managed by her dad and Lynne's ex, Jamie Spears, until it ended in 2021 after a legal battle. Amid Britney's bid to terminate the arrangement, she deemed the conservatorship "abusive" in a bombshell court testimony.
In The Woman in Me, Britney accused both of her parents of taking her "womanhood" from her by placing her in the conservatorship.
For his part, an attorney for Jamie previously said the patriarch "has tried to do what is in [Britney's] best interests, whether as a conservator or her father."
Lynne has not commented on other parts of her daughter's book.
