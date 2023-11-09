Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Spears Sends Singer Public Message Over Memoir Allegations

Watch : Biggest Revelations From Britney Spears' Memoir

Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears is setting the record straight on one of the allegations her daughter makes about her in her memoir—and she's got receipts.

In the new book The Woman in Me, the "Toxic" singer accused her family of throwing away a lot of what she had stored at her mom's home in Louisiana. Recalling a visit to the house after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Britney said she discovered that her childhood collection of Madame Alexander dolls and three years' worth of her writing, including a binder full of poetry, were "all gone."

Two weeks after the memoir's release, Lynne responded to the claim. "@britneyspears I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that!" she wrote on Instagram Nov. 9. "That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you. They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them."