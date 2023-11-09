Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Red-Hot Hair With an Equally Fiery Ensemble

Watch : Barbie Premiere: See Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa & More

Dua Lipa's got new rules with her style.

The "Levitating" singer recently painted the town red with her fiery new hair color and matching ensemble. While stepping out in London on Nov. 8, Dua turned heads with her vibrant cherry coke-colored tresses that were styled in textured beachy waves and featured two tiny side braids that framed her face.

And in true Dua fashion, no detail went unnoticed as she coordinated her dramatic 'do with bold accessories.

The pop star wowed in a larger-than-life fuzzy white coat that she layered over a black T-shirt and baggy denim pants. She paired her look with a red wine tote bag and matching knee-high boots that bunched over jeans.

The "New Rules" artist's fearless style is part of a larger refresh. Just last month—when Dua first unveiled her red hair transformation—she teased new music that fans suspect will be extremely different from her most recent disco pop era.