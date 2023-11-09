Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Red-Hot Hair With an Equally Fiery Ensemble

Dua Lipa stepped out in London with an eccentric ensemble that perfectly coordinated with her cherry coke hair color.

Dua Lipa's got new rules with her style. 

The "Levitating" singer recently painted the town red with her fiery new hair color and matching ensemble. While stepping out in London on Nov. 8, Dua turned heads with her vibrant cherry coke-colored tresses that were styled in textured beachy waves and featured two tiny side braids that framed her face. 

And in true Dua fashion, no detail went unnoticed as she coordinated her dramatic 'do with bold accessories

The pop star wowed in a larger-than-life fuzzy white coat that she layered over a black T-shirt and baggy denim pants. She paired her look with a red wine tote bag and matching knee-high boots that bunched over jeans.

The "New Rules" artist's fearless style is part of a larger refresh. Just last month—when Dua first unveiled her red hair transformation—she teased new music that fans suspect will be extremely different from her most recent disco pop era.

photos
Dua Lipa's Most Daring Looks

In fact, her new single "Houdini" drops on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. ET.. And similar to the famous magician Harry Houdini, Dua had a few tricks up her sleeve to promote her new track.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

During a special on BBC Radio 1, which was posted on X Nov. 9, Dua played her new song to a man that admitted he didn't recognize her but has "heard of Dua Lipa."

After listening to the track, he gave the singer his verdict. "Excellent," he told Dua. "It'll be impossible not to like it...It was enjoyable, bouncy. I'd dance along to that."

He added, "Really nice to meet you. I feel privileged if you're the real person."

Of course, Dua isn't the only star to switch up her signature style. Keep scrolling to see all of the celebrities that have debuted dramatic hair transformations in recent weeks. 

Riley Keough / Instagram / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Riley Keough

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress debuted jet-black hair on Nov. 2.

Alix Earle / TikTok

Alix Earle

The TikToker debuted a fresh haircut, revealing a long bob.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Pat Pedraja

Miley Cyrus

After rocking platinum blonde tresses for years, Miley officially returned to her brunette roots to model Gucci's new collection.

Karwai Tang/ WireImage / Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton

The royal recently showed off her new curtain bangs during a public appearance on Sept. 27.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images / Gotham/GC Images
Megan Fox

The actress recently debuted a bright red hair color and equally bold blunt bob haircut.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Ambassadors Theatre Group / Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel debuted a punk-rock hairstyle at Vogue's World Show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14

Brittany Snow / Instagram / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect star made a drastic hair change, going from dark brunette tresses to a bright blonde look.

Instagram / Hayden Panettiere / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere

The Scream actress debuted a bubblegum pink style in August 2023.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Insatgram/Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got his head shaved by Selena Gomez's little sister, Gracie Teefey, in August 2023.

Jennifer Love Hewitt / Instagram
Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Can't Hardly Wait actress showed off her drastic hair change, debuting dark red hair and a blunt bob haircut.

Jennifer Lopez / Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

The Second Act star unveiled bright blonde highlights in a new selfie.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images / Courtesy of SKIMS
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star showed off her new bob hairstyle in a recent SKIMS video campaign.

Keke Palmer / Instagram / Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Keke Palmer

The Hustlers star debuted a voluminous long bob and curtain bangs on Aug. 12.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images; Instagram/Zendaya
Zendaya

Rachel Green, is that you? The Euphoria star appeared to take inspiration from Jennifer Aniston's Friends character with this layered look.

Todd Williamson/Bravo/Instagram/@a_manda_26
Tom Schwartz

The Vanderpump Rules star debuted a platinum blond dye job in August 2023.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic / Instagram
Brian Austin Green

The '90s heartthrob debuted a newly shaved head, sharing on Instagram that "it's for work."

Joy Malone/WireImage; Instagram
Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer showed off her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram, debuting bright purple hair and a spooky spider design on the back of her head.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix
Chloë Grace Moretz

The Kick-Ass actress debuted a fresh bob haircut, which she hasn't rocked in quite some time.

Getty Images/Instagram
Katy Perry

The American Idol judge revived her signature style of 2008 and revealed baby bangs in a June 20 Instagram.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Kim Kardashian

In July 2023, the SKIMS founder debuted a short bob, bringing to mind what has become her sister Kourtney Kardashian's signature style in recent years.

Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries actress debuted fringe bangs for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Out-Laws in June.

Instagram
Madonna

The "Vogue" singer debuted an edgy shag haircut on June 11.

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Instagram
JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms alum proved you can be blonde and brunette at the same time with her recent hair change.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum has entered her French girl era, after showing off her new curtain bangs.

Getty Images; Instagram
Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl alum ditched her trademark brown hair and blunt bangs for a sky-high blonde 'do for her upcoming appearance on the '80s-based Apple TV+ series Physical.

Mark Von Holden/WWD via Getty Images, Instagram
Katharine McPhee

The "Over It" artist headed into summer with a shorter cut and new hair color, debuting her blonde bob to Instagram in May 2023.

Instagram
January Jones

The X-Men star kissed her shoulder-length hair goodbye and debuted a pixie cut on May 26.

Pascal Le Segretain, Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images
Emma Stone

While attending the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Italy on May 24, Emma debuted curtain bangs—a style she often rocked in the mid-2010s.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

The Sweet Home Alabama actress debuted wispy fringe bangs in a stunning selfie. 

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder went back to her brunette roots, debuting a new look. As she put it on Instagram, she's a "brunette4lyfe."

photos
