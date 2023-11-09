Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Red-Hot Hair With an Equally Fiery Ensemble

Dua Lipa's got new rules with her style.
The "Levitating" singer recently painted the town red with her fiery new hair color and matching ensemble. While stepping out in London on Nov. 8, Dua turned heads with her vibrant cherry coke-colored tresses that were styled in textured beachy waves and featured two tiny side braids that framed her face.
And in true Dua fashion, no detail went unnoticed as she coordinated her dramatic 'do with bold accessories.
The pop star wowed in a larger-than-life fuzzy white coat that she layered over a black T-shirt and baggy denim pants. She paired her look with a red wine tote bag and matching knee-high boots that bunched over jeans.
The "New Rules" artist's fearless style is part of a larger refresh. Just last month—when Dua first unveiled her red hair transformation—she teased new music that fans suspect will be extremely different from her most recent disco pop era.
In fact, her new single "Houdini" drops on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. ET.. And similar to the famous magician Harry Houdini, Dua had a few tricks up her sleeve to promote her new track.
During a special on BBC Radio 1, which was posted on X Nov. 9, Dua played her new song to a man that admitted he didn't recognize her but has "heard of Dua Lipa."
After listening to the track, he gave the singer his verdict. "Excellent," he told Dua. "It'll be impossible not to like it...It was enjoyable, bouncy. I'd dance along to that."
He added, "Really nice to meet you. I feel privileged if you're the real person."
