AJ McLean Reveals Where He and Wife Rochelle Stand 8 Months After Announcing Separation

Watch : Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean And Wife Separating

AJ McLean and Rochelle McLean aren't playing games when it comes to working on their relationship.

Eight months after the couple announced they "decided to separate temporarily" after nearly 12 years of marriage, the "Have It All" singer shared an update on where they stand now, noting that they're in a better place.

"We still live separately, but we are in couple's therapy," AJ said during the Nov. 7 episode of Cheryl Burke's Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast, adding that he and Rochelle are also both "in individual therapy."

"We talk every day, we are spending more time together," the Backstreet Boys singer—who shares kids Elliot, 10, and Lyric, 6, with Rochelle—shared. "We just have to rebuild something that was never there from the beginning."

As AJ—who has been open about his sobriety journey—explained, he's gained clarity from a different perspective after taking some time apart.

"I came with baggage, she came with baggage, she had trauma, I had trauma," he admitted. "I wasn't sober or ready to get sober. She was dealing with her own s--t. It was just a constant push-pull. She would sweep her feelings under the rug or I would dive into a bottle."