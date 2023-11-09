Zac Efron Shares Insight Into His "Shocking" Transformation in The Iron Claw

Watch : Zac Efron Dishes on New Film The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Zac Efron's recent body transformation was the start of something new.

In fact, in order to portray legendary wrestler Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw, the High School Musical alum channeled the athlete's dedication to achieve a toned physique fit for the ring.

"He really motivated me to get in shape for this movie," Zac told Entertainment Tonight about the iconic athlete while attending the Nov. 8 premiere in Dallas. "The physicality he brought to the ring every single day was really unique. It changed wrestling. I knew that was going to be the hardest [thing] for me to master and get right."

But he rose to the challenge, noting, "I put everything I had into it."

While Zac's hard work most certainly paid off—as many of his shirtless photos prove he's still in tip-top shape—he also opened up about the beauty makeover he underwent to channel the famed wrestler.