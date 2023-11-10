16 Amazing Sales Happening This Weekend You'll Regret Missing

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ahh, Fridays. A.k.a. payday, a.k.a. the unofficial start of the weekend, a.k.a. endless possibilities for browsing and shopping to our heart's content. While just getting through yet another week of making lemonade out of life's lemons is reason enough to treat yourself to some retail therapy, this weekend is particularly shop-worthy because of all the early Black Friday deals and limited-edition holiday items that have been entering our radar. As our favorite brands continue getting ready to fully take off for the holiday season, we've decided to take get a head start on all the hustle and bustle by finding the best deals that are already happening, because let's be real: Why would we wait to shop when we could do so right now?
If you're also looking to be an early bird that gets the worm, we've got you covered on all bases. For fall fashionistas, you'll find all the essentials you need to turn your outfits from nay to yay at Aerie, J. Crew Factory, Kate Spade Outlet, Nordstrom and more. For those looking for gifts their loved ones will actually use, you'll love all the jaw-dropping deals on must-have tech at Walmart, as well as meaningful gifts with a personalized touch at Etsy. For social butterflies who are hosting all the holiday dinners this season, you'll find everything you need to get your home guest-ready at Pottery Barn, Sur La Table, and Wayfair.
There's nothing much more to say, really, because these applause-worthy deals speak for themselves. So get ready to do some major shopping (and saving)!
The Best Sales November 10-12, 2023
Aerie: Give your wardrobe a seasonal refresh by scoring 60% off clearance items, 50% off all bras & bralettes, and 30-40% off the brand's collection. Oh, did we mention that all sweaters are $40 right now?
Alo Yoga: Celebrate Single's Day by taking 30% off sitewide, plus up to 70% off sale items.
Athleta: Stock up on cute fitness gear for the new year while saving up to 60% on sale items.
Charlotte Tilbury: Buy one, get one free on select makeup palettes (read: get one for your bestie and one for yourself)!
Etsy: Save 25% off early holiday deals. including holiday decor, bestselling gifts for all your loved ones, and cozy winter fashion.
Hollister Co.: Score big with jeans starting at $25, tees starting at $10, and sweatshirts starting at $25.
J. Crew Factory: Take 50% off everything, plus extra 60% off clearance with code 60MORE; do we need to say anything more?
Kate Spade Outlet: Black Friday deals are here, meaning you can take 70% off, plus an extra 25% off select styles with code EARLYBIRD.
Madewell: Speaking of Black Friday, you can get 30% off your purchase, plus an extra 40% off select sale with code LETSGO.
Nordstrom: Take your holiday fashion to the next level while saving big; take up to 30% off dresses, sweaters & boots; up to 25% off selected coats; and 15% off fragrance (including Jo Malone scents)!
Old Navy: Enjoy 40% off everything at the Hauliday Weekend Sale.
Pottery Barn: The limited-time Fall Warehouse Sale is still going on, meaning you can save up to 50% off thousands of items, plus free shipping on bedding, pillows, and more.
Sur La Table: Score up to 75% off doorbuster deals, plus shop early Black Friday deals that are up to 60% off. But that's not all, because you can take 20% off your order wiith code FRIEND, too.
Urban Outfitters: Upgrade your closet while saving up to 50% off trendy jeans, pants, and skirts.
Walmart: Early Black Friday deals just started, and they're good. It includes laptops under $500, up to 30% off appliances, and up to 45% off pet gear, but TBH, you just have to check out all the deals, because there's too much to fit in here!
Wayfair: Enjoy early Black Friday deals and take up to 70% off on gorgeous home decor, Christmas trees, furniture, and more.
