Shop the Best Early Black Friday Coat Deals of 2023: Save Up to 50% On Puffers, Trench Coats & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Believe it or not, winter is right around the corner. And that means we have to start prepping for the impending cold (and maybe snow) by making sure we've put away our spring/summer staples and brought out our chunky knit sweaters and cozy puffer jackets. But let's face it, we've all been there when we finally bring out our trusty coat that we've been holding on to for far too long, and you realize it's time to say goodbye.
Lucky for you, we've done some pre-Black Friday digging and discovered incredible coat deals across our favorite retailers like Lululemon, J.Crew, Hollister, and even Anthropologie. You can expect to find savings up to 50% off on top-selling styles you've probably been waiting to buy for a while. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for the best early Black Friday deals on coats that'll keep you toasty warm all winter long.
Abercrombie Vegan Leather Moto Jacket
A chic leather jacket is a staple everyone needs in their closet, and this Vegan Leather Moto jacket from Abercrombie & Fitch is currently on sale for $96. It features classic biker details, roomy pockets, and side-slimming seams to accentuate your figure.
dRA Ceylon Puffer Jacket
How cozy does this Ceylon puffer jacket look? It's available in a brown and purple colorway and is on sale for a whopping $50! Act fast besties because this one WILL sell out.
Hollister Sherpa-Lined Vegan Leather Crop Biker Jacket
Snag this Sherpa-lined Vegan Leather Crop Biker jacket for only $60 from Hollister. The teddy lining will keep you extra warm during those cold winter nights, and it's available in three other colors/materials.
J.Crew Chateau Parka
This elegant parka is on sale for 50% off on J.Crew right now, and trust us when we say this coat will last you for many years to come. Made from J. Crew's exclusive stadium-cloth that's created especially for them by Italy's Nello Gori mill, you won't ever have to worry about running cold with this coat.
Avec Les Filles Stretch Crepe Double Breasted Trench Coat
If you've been debating whether or not you need a chic trench, the answer is always yes. This Avec Les Filles Double-Breasted trench coat is perfect for those days you want to dress up a little more elegant yet still be comfortable. We love that it's fully lined on the inside, so you're guaranteed to stay warm.
Hollister Ultimate Corduroy Mini Puffer Jacket
If you're looking for a neutral puffer jacket that'll pair with any outfit, opt for this ultimate mini puffer jacket from Hollister. It comes in eight other neutral colors/materials and is on sale for less than $48 right now (what a deal!).
J.Crew Daphne Topcoat
Just because winter is almost here, doesn't mean you have to stop wearing color. This fun bright yellow Daphne topcoat is crafted using boiled wool from Italy's Carmignano mill and features polished details such as a notch lapel, button closure, and welt pockets. Did we mention it's also on sale for 50% off?
Lululemon Wunder Puff Super-Cropped Jacket
Pink is back girlies, so why not brighten up your winter wardrobe with this Wunder Puff Super-Cropped jacket from Lululemon? It's water-repellant, windproof, and even has a cinchable waist to hold in the heat. Let's not forget about its removable hood, making it perfect for those cold rainy days.
Madewell Trench Raincoat
Made from water-resistant nylon, this oversized trench is perfect for the transitional period between fall and winter. With functional features such as an adjustable drawstring waist, deep flap pockets, and button-tab cuffs, it's a must-have in your closet that you'll be reaching for every time it starts to sprinkle.
Lululemon Hooded Insulated Wrap
You're not going to believe how warm this oversized hooded insulated wrap from Lululemon is. It's filled with Primaloft insulation, holds in heat thanks to its cinchable hem, and literally feels as soft as a cloud. It's also water-resistant, so you'll stay warm even when you get caught in the rain.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday 2023 is on November 24, 2023. Cyber Monday is on November 27, 2023.
When can I shop Black Friday deals?
If you are ready to shop, you can get major deals and discounts right now. No need to wait until Black Friday if you find the perfect gift today?
Are Black Friday deals in store or online?
If you are in the mood to hit your favorite stores in person, Black Friday is the perfect shopping holiday for you. If you prefer to skip the lines and shop at home, there are lots of Black Friday deals online. If you love shopping, why not do both?
Which stores have early Black Friday Deals?
Many stores have early Black Friday deals. Here are some E! Shopping Editor favorites: Kate Spade Outlet, Amazon, Ulta, and QVC.
In the mood for some holiday shopping? Check out Nordstrom Rack's top 100 holiday deals.