Miley Cyrus, Ice Spice and More React to Grammys 2024 Nominations

Get ready to turn up the fun because it's almost time for the 2024 Grammys.
But before the big event takes place on Feb. 4, there's one more matter of business: finding out the nominees!
The Recording Academy announced which artists will be arriving at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles next year as contenders during a Nov. 10 livestream. And it had a little help from some stars—including Kim Petras, St. Vincent, Gayle King, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Muni Long and the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year winner Jon Bon Jovi. After all, there were a lot of names to read as there are 94 categories—including three new ones this year: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.
SZA leads the nominees with nine nods followed by Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét with seven each. Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff, boygenius and Brandy Clark trail closely behind with six apiece.
After the nominees were revealed (see the full list here), several musicians celebrated the major moment.
"Congratulations to all of this years Grammy nominees," Miley wrote on Instagram. "Watching women win & rule the music industry makes me proud. It's fun to be nominated & exciting to win but having my music be LOVED around the world is the real trophy. To my Smilers - I celebrate YOU today. Your joy is my bliss. My team + all of my collaborators are irreplaceable & priceless pieces of this puzzle. I love you all. Thank you for making my Endless Summer Vacation so sweet."
Added Ice Spice, "FOUR GRAMMY NOMINATIONS ?! Are u s---tin me!!! Thank YOU."
Of course, fans will have to wait until Music's Biggest Night to find out the winners. Luckily, it won't be too much longer. The 66th annual Grammy Awards will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 4.
Can't wait until then? Start getting excited by reading more nominees' reactions below.