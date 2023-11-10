Miley Cyrus, Ice Spice and More React to Grammys 2024 Nominations

After Kim Petras, Jon Bon Jovi and more stars announced the nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards, several nominees expressed their excitement over making the list.

Get ready to turn up the fun because it's almost time for the 2024 Grammys

But before the big event takes place on Feb. 4, there's one more matter of business: finding out the nominees! 

The Recording Academy announced which artists will be arriving at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles next year as contenders during a Nov. 10 livestream. And it had a little help from some stars—including Kim Petras, St. VincentGayle King"Weird Al" Yankovic, Muni Long and the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year winner Jon Bon Jovi. After all, there were a lot of names to read as there are 94 categories—including three new ones this year: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

SZA leads the nominees with nine nods followed by Phoebe BridgersSerban Ghenea and Victoria Monét with seven each. Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia RodrigoJon BatisteJack Antonoffboygenius and Brandy Clark trail closely behind with six apiece.

After the nominees were revealed (see the full list here), several musicians celebrated the major moment.

"Congratulations to all of this years Grammy nominees," Miley wrote on Instagram. "Watching women win & rule the music industry makes me proud. It's fun to be nominated & exciting to win but having my music be LOVED around the world is the real trophy. To my Smilers - I celebrate YOU today. Your joy is my bliss. My team + all of my collaborators are irreplaceable & priceless pieces of this puzzle. I love you all. Thank you for making my Endless Summer Vacation so sweet."

Added Ice Spice, "FOUR GRAMMY NOMINATIONS ?! Are u s---tin me!!! Thank YOU."

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, fans will have to wait until Music's Biggest Night to find out the winners. Luckily, it won't be too much longer. The 66th annual Grammy Awards will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 4.

Can't wait until then? Start getting excited by reading more nominees' reactions below.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

"Congratulations to all of this years Grammy nominees," the "Flowers" star wrote on Instagram. "Watching women win & rule the music industry makes me proud. It’s fun to be nominated & exciting to win but having my music be LOVED around the world is the real trophy. To my Smilers - I celebrate YOU today. Your joy is my bliss.My team + all of my collaborators are irreplaceable & priceless pieces of this puzzle.I love you all. Thank you for making my Endless Summer Vacation so sweet."

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Ice Spice

"FOUR GRAMMY NOMINATIONS ?!" the "Munch (Feelin’ U)" artist wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Are u s---tin me!!! Thank YOU." 

Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

After Rolling Up The Welcome Mat was nominated for Best Country Album, the “Penthouse” singer posted a video of her celebrating with her nearest and dearest to Instagram. Dropping a crying emoji, Kelsea gave a shout-out to her co-producer Alysa Vanderheym and wrote, “LOOK AT OUR ALBUM GO, @alysavanderheym.”

Instagram

boygenius

The group—consisting of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus—let this picture sum up their excitement over being up for six Grammys, including Album of the Year.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Noah Kahan

The Best New Artist nominee rejoiced by expressing how “Dreams do come true.” 

“This is OUR Grammy nomination,” Kahan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Get that dress picked out momma we’re going to the f--king Grammys.”

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Ayra Starr

"Ayra Grammy nominated Starr!!!" the "Rush" artist wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, after being nominated in the Best African Music Performance category. "It’s only you Jesus , only you!"

Instagram

Gracie Abrams

After being nominated for Best New Artist, the "Mess It Up" singer asked, "What is happening?"

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Davido

"DELAY IS NOT DENIAL," the "Timeless" artist wrote on Instagram after receiving three Grammy nominations, "thank you @recordingacademy."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

The "Meant To Be" artist reposted the Recording Academy's video of the Best Pop Dance Recording nominees to Instagram and told her followers, "Wooooo you gotta watch till end!!!!" She's up in the category with David Guetta for their hit "One in a Million."

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Tyla

After being nominated in the Best African Music Performance category, the "Water" star wrote on Instagram Stories, "No ways."

JC Olivera/Getty Images for Sony Music Latin

Lupita Infante

"ESTAMOS NOMINADOS FAMILIA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" the Best Música Mexicana Album nominee wrote on Instagram. "Estoy entre artistas que admiro demasiado muchas gracias!Gracias a todos mis coautores, productores, ingenieros, músicos, fotógrafos, diseñadores! Por creer en mi visión y trabajar conmigo para realizar este álbum!My music mentor and producer @carlosa_txGracias a los miembros de la academia @recordingacademy A mi disquera @sonymusiclatin por su confianza Mi equipo @entotalagency que llevamos casi 6 años dándole duro (love you!) A @peermusic por ayudarme a desarrollar mi lado compositora. Gracias."

