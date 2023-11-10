Miley Cyrus, Ice Spice and More React to Grammys 2024 Nominations

Watch : 2024 GRAMMY Nominations: Surprises & Snubs!

Get ready to turn up the fun because it's almost time for the 2024 Grammys.

But before the big event takes place on Feb. 4, there's one more matter of business: finding out the nominees!

The Recording Academy announced which artists will be arriving at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles next year as contenders during a Nov. 10 livestream. And it had a little help from some stars—including Kim Petras, St. Vincent, Gayle King, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Muni Long and the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year winner Jon Bon Jovi. After all, there were a lot of names to read as there are 94 categories—including three new ones this year: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

SZA leads the nominees with nine nods followed by Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét with seven each. Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff, boygenius and Brandy Clark trail closely behind with six apiece.