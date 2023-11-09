Melissa Rivers Is Engaged to Attorney Steve Mitchel

Melissa Rivers is celebrating a new chapter.
The Fashion Police alum revealed that she is engaged to Los Angeles attorney Steve Mitchel after almost a year and a half of dating.
"It's a big step for both for us and I'm still in complete and total shock, even a month later, but beyond happy," Melissa, daughter of the late Joan Rivers, told People. "And more importantly, my mom would have approved of the ring. Oh yeah, and of Steve too!"
Melissa, 55, also shared insight into the moments leading up to the lawyer popping the question during a trip to Mexico in October, noting that "in hindsight, Steve was a wreck all day."
"We were having dinner on the beach and there was a boat out in the water that kept turning on and off its lights," she recalled. "I was totally absorbed in trying to figure out why the boat was doing this and not paying attention to my surroundings. Steve told me he loved me and wanted to spend the rest of his life with me. I told him the same, but I wasn't even looking at him."
As the Big Tease star explained, she found herself just a tad bit too distracted by what was happening in front of them.
"He finally said, annoyed, ‘I got you something,'" she remembered. "I turned around and the ring was on the table and that's when I went into full shock. I was totally speechless when he prompted me with, 'Well?' I'm wearing the ring so obviously I said yes!"
And though it's been nearly two years of romance bliss, Melissa—who shares son Cooper, 22, with ex-husband John Endicott—didn't necessarily see herself walking down the aisle ever again.
"All of my friends are joking that I had a pretty good run and almost got to the finish line of staying single for the rest of my life," she noted. "It's something that I never believed in my heart of hearts that I would ever do. But, apparently hell freezes over and pigs do fly. I didn't see it coming and it's really not easy to pull a fast one on me."
But don't expect for them to have their ceremony anytime soon.
"We're taking baby steps," the Notebook of Short Stories author explained. "We haven't planned anything yet. If we do a ceremony and party I can't imagine it being any time before 2025."