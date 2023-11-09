Melissa Rivers Is Engaged to Attorney Steve Mitchel

Watch : BIGGEST Celebrity Weddings of 2022

Melissa Rivers is celebrating a new chapter.

The Fashion Police alum revealed that she is engaged to Los Angeles attorney Steve Mitchel after almost a year and a half of dating.

"It's a big step for both for us and I'm still in complete and total shock, even a month later, but beyond happy," Melissa, daughter of the late Joan Rivers, told People. "And more importantly, my mom would have approved of the ring. Oh yeah, and of Steve too!"

Melissa, 55, also shared insight into the moments leading up to the lawyer popping the question during a trip to Mexico in October, noting that "in hindsight, Steve was a wreck all day."

"We were having dinner on the beach and there was a boat out in the water that kept turning on and off its lights," she recalled. "I was totally absorbed in trying to figure out why the boat was doing this and not paying attention to my surroundings. Steve told me he loved me and wanted to spend the rest of his life with me. I told him the same, but I wasn't even looking at him."