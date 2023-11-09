Karlie Kloss Says She Still Gets Trolled for 2019 "Camp" Met Gala Look

Watch : Baby No. 2! Karlie Kloss Reveals Pregnancy at Met Gala 2023

Karlie Kloss didn't exactly hit the bullseye on this look, and the internet won't let her forget it.

Four years after the supermodel made waves with her 2019 Met Gala look, which consisted of a metallic gold shift dress with black puff sleeves, the 31-year-old is reflecting on the look that many did not think quite matched up with the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme.

"Oh boy," Karlie began in a video for Vogue on Nov. 8, during which she revisited some of her past fashion moments. "Yes this was the Met Gala that I think I broke the internet, but not in a good way. I still get trolled about this look, where I was 'looking camp straight in the eye.'"

By that last part, she referenced an Instagram she posted ahead of the Gala while teasing her look with the same caption, in which only her eye was visible in a compact mirror.

"And I still get, rightfully, trolled," Karlie continued with a laugh. "I'll accept it, honestly I deserved that one."