Karlie Kloss Says She Still Gets Trolled for 2019 "Camp" Met Gala Look

Karlie Kloss didn't exactly hit the bullseye on this look, and the internet won't let her forget it.
Four years after the supermodel made waves with her 2019 Met Gala look, which consisted of a metallic gold shift dress with black puff sleeves, the 31-year-old is reflecting on the look that many did not think quite matched up with the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme.
"Oh boy," Karlie began in a video for Vogue on Nov. 8, during which she revisited some of her past fashion moments. "Yes this was the Met Gala that I think I broke the internet, but not in a good way. I still get trolled about this look, where I was 'looking camp straight in the eye.'"
By that last part, she referenced an Instagram she posted ahead of the Gala while teasing her look with the same caption, in which only her eye was visible in a compact mirror.
"And I still get, rightfully, trolled," Karlie continued with a laugh. "I'll accept it, honestly I deserved that one."
The former Victoria's Secret Angel—who attended that year's Gala with now-husband Joshua Kushner—then went on to reveal how the look came to be.
"This was a design created by Dapper Dan, for Gucci," Karlie remembered. "I met Dapper Dan actually through an episode of Project Runway, which I was hosting at the time, and I did a challenge in his studio in Harlem and he and I really hit it off. And I think he offered to design my dress."
Since its inception as a fundraiser in 1948, the Met Gala has evolved over the years to become one of fashion's biggest nights, with each year's theme lending itself to red carpet looks that push the envelope. And Karlie has been a mainstay at the event since 2010, having attended almost every year since.
