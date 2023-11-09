Hockey Player Adam Johnson Honored at Memorial After His Tragic Death

Watch : Adam Johnson Tragedy: Police Investigate Hockey Player's Death

Adam Johnson's community is coming together amid their tragic loss.

A little more than a week after the pro hockey player died from his injuries sustained during an injury on the ice, thousands of people—including his fiancée Ryan Wolfe—attended a public celebration of the 29-year-old's life at the Hibbing Memorial Building Arena in his hometown of Hibbing, Minn., Nov. 6. Johnson, who had been playing in the British Elite Ice Hockey League for the Nottingham Panthers, died Oct. 28 in England after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game against the Sheffield Steelers.

The athlete, who had previously played in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins for two seasons before heading to the U.K., is survived by his parents, Susan Johnson and David Johnson, brother Ryan Johnson, and Wolfe.

During the memorial, which was held at the arena's ice rink, the late athlete's fiancée reflected on their life together through a moving letter. In fact, it was, as she noted, "Similar to something I would have written him for our wedding day."