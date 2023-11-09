Khloe Kardashian Proves True Thompson and Dream Kardashian Are Justin Bieber's Biggest Fans

Watch : Kim & Khloe Kardashian Take Their Barbie Girls to Expo!

Is it too late now to say that was one adorable dance party?

Khloe Kardashian made it clear she's in a house full of Beliebers when she shared videos of daughter True Thompson, 5, and niece Dream Kardashian, 6, rocking out to Justin Bieber's hit "I Can't Be Myself" to Instagram Stories Nov. 8. The clips showed the cousins turning a dining room table into a stage as they belted out the lyrics. Even Khloe's 15-month-old son Tatum Thompson got in on the fun by dancing on the floor in his dinosaur PJs.

In fact, the video was so sweet the Grammy winner's wife Hailey Bieber even gave the little ones a shout-out. After Khloe tagged her and Justin in the clip, the Rhode mogul reshared it to her own Instagram Stories and wrote, "obsessed."

Although, this may not surprise fans. After all, the Biebers are longtime friends with the Kardashians, and Hailey frequently hangs out with Kylie and Kendall Jenner.