Khloe Kardashian Proves True Thompson and Dream Kardashian Are Justin Bieber's Biggest Fans

Is it too late now to say that was one adorable dance party?
Khloe Kardashian made it clear she's in a house full of Beliebers when she shared videos of daughter True Thompson, 5, and niece Dream Kardashian, 6, rocking out to Justin Bieber's hit "I Can't Be Myself" to Instagram Stories Nov. 8. The clips showed the cousins turning a dining room table into a stage as they belted out the lyrics. Even Khloe's 15-month-old son Tatum Thompson got in on the fun by dancing on the floor in his dinosaur PJs.
In fact, the video was so sweet the Grammy winner's wife Hailey Bieber even gave the little ones a shout-out. After Khloe tagged her and Justin in the clip, the Rhode mogul reshared it to her own Instagram Stories and wrote, "obsessed."
Although, this may not surprise fans. After all, the Biebers are longtime friends with the Kardashians, and Hailey frequently hangs out with Kylie and Kendall Jenner.
However, Justin's songs weren't the only ones on the playlist. On her Instagram Stories, Khloe revealed that Dream—whose parents are exes Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—and True also listened to Nicki Minaj's "Starships" as well as Meghan Trainor's "Mother"—which, as fans may recall, Kris Jenner starred in the music video for earlier this year.
Khloe—who shares Tatum and True with ex Tristan Thompson—has spoken about her and her kids' bond with Dream before, noting the cousins have a close connection just like her and Rob.
"I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express," she wrote in part of a July Instagram Stories post. "Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure. True and Dream and best friends and I feel so incredibly blessed they have this relationship."
