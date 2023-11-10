The 2024 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here

These artists will be kicking off the new year as Grammy nominees.
The nominations for the 2024 Grammys were finally announced on Nov. 10, and the thrilling roundup of musicians up for an award during the ceremony—which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles—did not disappoint.
Ahead of the official announcement, fans predicted that a few standouts would earn a nod of two this year from their new music including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Ice Spice.
In addition the usual categories, the 2024 ceremony will be slightly different, thanks to three new categories that will have their debut at the 2024 event: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.
These historic additions, as Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. explained, are part of a larger set of updates put in place for the annual event, with the goal of making the process "more fair, transparent and accurate."
But enough from us. Keep reading to see every artist who made the list so far.
Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical):
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Producer of the Year (Non-Classical):
Jack Antonoff
Dernst "D-Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin'
Daniel Nigro
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Baptiste
"Never Felt So Alone" – Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
"Karma" – Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
"Ghost in the Machine" – SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Solo Performance:
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
"Paint the Town Red" - Doja Cat
"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish
"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
Song of the Year:
Lana Del Rey – "A&W"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Jon Batiste – "Butterfly"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For
Best New Artist:
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Best Pop Dance Recording:
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – "Baby Don't Hurt Me"
Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding – "Miracle"
Kylie Minogue – "Padam Padam"
Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – "One In a Million"
Troye Sivan – "Rush"
Best Rock Album:
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
Best Alternative Music Performance:
Alvvays – "Belinda Says"
Arctic Monkeys – "Body Paint"
Boygenius – "Cool About It"
Lana Del Rey – "A&W"
Paramore – "This Is Why"
Best Alternative Music Album:
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
Boygenius – The Record
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best R&B Performance:
Chris Brown – "Summer Too Hot"
Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – "Back to Love"
Coco Jones – "ICU"
Victoria Monét – "How Does It Make You Feel"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Best R&B Album:
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Best Melodic Rap Performance:
Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage – "Sittin' On Top of the World"
Doja Cat – "Attention"
Drake and 21 Savage – "Spin Bout U"
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole – "All My Life"
SZA – "Low"
Best Alternative Jazz Album:
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile
Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion
Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
Cory Henry – Live at the Piano
Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book
Best Country Album:
Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin' In the Rain
Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
Best Country Solo Performance:
Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Brandy Clark – "Buried"
Luke Combs – "Fast Car"
Dolly Parton – "The Last Thing On My Mind"
Chris Stapleton – "White Horse"
Best Latin Pop Album:
Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Maluma – Don Juan
Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano):
Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano
Lila Downs – La Sánchez
Flor de Toloache – Motherflower
Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
Peso Pluma – Génesis
Best African Music Performance:
Asake and Olamide – "Amapiano"
Burna Boy – "City Boys"
Davido featuring Musa Keys – "Unavailable"
Ayra Starr – "Rush"
Tyla – "Water"
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – "Barbie World"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Ryan Gosling – "I'm Just Ken"
Rihanna – "Lift Me Up"
Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?"
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television):
Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
John Williams – The Fabelmans
John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Check back as this list is being updated in real time.
Record of the Year
"Worship"– Jon Batiste
"Not Strong Enough"– boygenius
"Flowers" – Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét
"Vampire"– Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift
"Kill Bill" – SZA
Album of the Year:
World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
The Record - boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights- Taylor Swift
SOS- SZA