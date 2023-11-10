The 2024 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here

Watch : Harry Styles Praised by One Direction Bandmates After His Grammy Wins

These artists will be kicking off the new year as Grammy nominees.

The nominations for the 2024 Grammys were finally announced on Nov. 10, and the thrilling roundup of musicians up for an award during the ceremony—which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles—did not disappoint.

Ahead of the official announcement, fans predicted that a few standouts would earn a nod of two this year from their new music including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Ice Spice.

In addition the usual categories, the 2024 ceremony will be slightly different, thanks to three new categories that will have their debut at the 2024 event: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

These historic additions, as Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. explained, are part of a larger set of updates put in place for the annual event, with the goal of making the process "more fair, transparent and accurate."