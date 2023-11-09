Yes, That Was Jared Leto Climbing New York's Empire State Building

Watch : Jared Leto Says They Created "200 Songs" For New Album

If you walked by the Empire State Building on the morning of Nov. 9, you were greeted with an unusual sight.

No it wasn't a bird, nor a plane that you saw—but rather it was Jared Leto climbing the top 18 floors of the iconic New York City landmark. In fact, he ascended 1200 feet into the air, all the way to the ice shield at the base of the building's spire.

"I was more excited than nervous to tell you the truth," the Morbius actor told Today of his experience upon returning to the ground. "But I have to be honest, it was very very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be. You know just the endurance that it took, the stamina that it took, and it was very sharp."

But despite the difficulties—which included cuts to his palms—the view of a city with personal significance to the 51-year-old was worth it.

"It was incredible, to watch the sunrise overlooking this city that's meant so much to me," Jared noted. "Ever since I was a kid you know New York stood for the place you went to make your dreams come true. And as a young kid I wanted to be an artist, and New York was the place that you came to be an artist, and the Empire State building was always that symbol for me."