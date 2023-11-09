Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Launches the Ultimate Holiday Shop Featuring Patrick Mahomes and Family

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you or your loved ones enjoy "Keeping Up With" Kim Kardashian, your holiday shopping just got so much easier. Kim Kardashian's SKIMS just launched its annual holiday shop just in time for Christmas and Hanukkah shopping. There are nine limited-edition collections and some special styles for adults, kids, and even pets.

There are satin styles, comfy cotton staples, classic flannel, and stocking stuffers. If wrapping up gifts isn't your thing, there are some sets that are already gift-wrapped. SKIMS really thought of everything, yet again.

NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their two children, Sterling and Bronze starred in a heartwarming campaign featuring these holiday looks. The SKIMS Holiday Shop launches on November 9, 2023, at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT.