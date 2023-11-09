Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Launches the Ultimate Holiday Shop Featuring Patrick Mahomes and Family

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you or your loved ones enjoy "Keeping Up With" Kim Kardashian, your holiday shopping just got so much easier. Kim Kardashian's SKIMS just launched its annual holiday shop just in time for Christmas and Hanukkah shopping. There are nine limited-edition collections and some special styles for adults, kids, and even pets.
There are satin styles, comfy cotton staples, classic flannel, and stocking stuffers. If wrapping up gifts isn't your thing, there are some sets that are already gift-wrapped. SKIMS really thought of everything, yet again.
NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their two children, Sterling and Bronze starred in a heartwarming campaign featuring these holiday looks. The SKIMS Holiday Shop launches on November 9, 2023, at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT.
Here are some standout styles from the 2023 SKIMS Holiday Shop, according to an E! Shopping Editor.
SKIMS Boyfriend T-Shirt and Boxer Set
This two-piece PJ set is equally cute and comfortable. This fair isle print is a must for the holiday season.
SKIMS Cozy Knit off the Shoulder Dress
The SKIMS Cozy collection has such a devoted following. This off-the-shoulder dress is a chic way to enjoy the beloved fabric.
SKIMS Cotton Rib Tank Pack
Stock up on your favorite tanks with one of these 3-packs. There are 2 color combinations to choose from.
SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxer Pack
Rock these SKIMS boxers with your favorite SKIMS tanks and your other wardrobe staples. These are another customer favorite that you'll wear all the time.
SKIMS Fleece Sleep Unisex Sleep Set
Flannel is a winter must-have for sure. These unisex sets are great for the whole family. There's a kids version too. Choose from 4 colorways
SKIMS Fuzzy Knits Super Cropped T-Shirt and SKIMS Fuzzy Knits Short
Feel pretty in pink and channel Y2K style with this fuzzy top and matching shorts.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Blanket
If you love the Cozy clothing you'll die over the softness of this SKIMS Cozy blanket.
SKIMS Cotton Jersey Dipped Thong 5-Pack
Skip the gift wrapping and get this 5-pack of SKIMS thongs, which are packaged in a beautiful present-ready box.
SKIMS Plush Hair Clip
Hold your hair back with a fuzzy clip that's cozy and chic.
SKIMS Fleece Sleep Pet Hoodie
Don't forget about your pets! These adorable hoodies come in 4 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
SKIMS Gift Bags
Ditch the wrapping paper and make gifting easier this holiday season with these bags from SKIMS.
SKIMS Cozy Knit V Neck Mini Dress
Lounge around in this cozy dress that always hits the mark. Wear it around the house with some fuzzy socks or rock it with your favorite boots when you're on the go.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Straight Neck Bralette and SKIMS Cozy Knit Legging
You'll look for excuses to rock this insanely soft SKIMS Cozy set every day.
SKIMS Logo Plush Pointelle Long Sleeve Henley and SKIMS Logo Plush Pointelle Legging
Holiday pajamas are the best way to feel festive this season. This red set from SKIMS is perfect for a card photoshoot or opening gifts on Christmas morning.
SKIMS Plush Bunny Slipper
Add some fun to your life with these outrageous bunny slippers, which also come in white.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Scarf
Bundle up with a super warm Cozy scarf. Choose from pink, black, and white.
SKIMS Cotton Jersey T-Shirt and SKIMS Foldover Pant
Get comfy in these red cotton essentials, which are perfect for the holidays and beyond.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Zip Up and SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Jogger
The SKIMS Cozy fabric is everything. You can never have too much and this fun, limited-edition print is the perfect gift for your loved ones.
