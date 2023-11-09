Kel Mitchell Addresses "Frightening" Health Scare After Hospitalization

Kel Mitchell is speaking out after he was rushed to the hospital, assuring fans that he is doing much better amid his health scare: "That scare was real, but so was the support."

Kel Mitchell is on the mend.

The Good Burger star revealed he is back home recovering after being rushed to the hospital while experiencing a health issue.

"Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time," Kel wrote in a Nov. 9 Instagram post. "That scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I'm now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family."

Shortly after the Kenan & Kel star shared the update on his health, fellow celebs and fans sent well wishes to the Emmy nominee, including longtime friend and collaborator Kenan Thompson, who commented with three praying hands emojis.

Meanwhile, Damon Wayans Jr. added, "Glad you're feeling better my brother." Community alum Yvette Nicole Brown also added a positive note, writing, "Glad you're on the mend, friend!"

Kel's recent hospitalization comes as he gears up for the release of Good Burger 2, the sequel to the wildly popular 1997 movie that starred him and the Saturday Night Live star.

Ahead of the film's Nov. 22 debut, the All That alum reflected on his and Kenan's longstanding friendship and their exciting road ahead.

"I feel like it's a brotherhood," he told HollywoodLife in March. "We just get one another. Our comedy gels together very well and we just understand each other. It's just cool seeing us as adults and being dads and all this cool stuff where we can relate on and then talk about from when we were kids to now. We've known each other since '94, so it's almost like 30 years. It's crazy."

