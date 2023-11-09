Kel Mitchell Addresses "Frightening" Health Scare After Hospitalization

Watch : Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Announce Long-Awaited Good Burger 2

Kel Mitchell is on the mend.

The Good Burger star revealed he is back home recovering after being rushed to the hospital while experiencing a health issue.

"Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time," Kel wrote in a Nov. 9 Instagram post. "That scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I'm now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family."

Shortly after the Kenan & Kel star shared the update on his health, fellow celebs and fans sent well wishes to the Emmy nominee, including longtime friend and collaborator Kenan Thompson, who commented with three praying hands emojis.

Meanwhile, Damon Wayans Jr. added, "Glad you're feeling better my brother." Community alum Yvette Nicole Brown also added a positive note, writing, "Glad you're on the mend, friend!"