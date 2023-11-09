Get in Formation: Another Buzz-Worthy Teaser for Beyoncé's Renaissance Film Is Here

Beyoncé knows just how to get all up in our minds.
Ahead of the release of her Renaissance World Tour film, the "Formation" singer dropped yet another teaser for her highly-anticipated movie, sharing an up-close and personal look at the stunning outfits—everything from that now-infamous Loewe bodysuit to her sparkly hot pink Ivy Park gear—worn during this year's tour.
"It's a new birth," the singer says in the short teaser as her single, "Break My Soul" plays in the background, "I hope you feel liberated, but the Renaissance is not over."
The latest teaser to become the best thing that fans ever had comes a little more than one month after the full-length trailer for the concert film was released.
As the description for the project notes, it "accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri."
"It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft," the description adds, "Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."
The unique trailer not only featured a look at the Grammy winner, but also included footage of her and Jay-Z's kids Blue Ivy, 11, (who also performed during the Renaissance tour) and their twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 6.
The countdown for the Renaissance World Tour film is on until it premieres in theaters Dec. 1. Until then, take a look back at her tour looks.