Allow Hailey Bieber to Give You a Tour of Her and Justin Bieber's Dream Kitchen

Watch : Hailey Bieber Reveals When She Knew Justin Was "The One"

Where are u now? In Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's kitchen.

The Rhode mogul gave fans a tour of what she called one of her "favorite rooms in the house" in a video posted to YouTube Nov. 8.

"I was top to bottom heavily involved in the design of the house in general," Hailey explained at one point in the video, "but even more so with the kitchen because the kitchen is a space that you spend a lot, a lot of time in."

Upon entering the kitchen, viewers see the pristine marble backsplash and countertops as well as the chic dark cabinets. Hailey then gave followers a peek at her large stove and oven with her organized spice shelf placed directly above.

"That looks neat," she said before panning the camera over to an array of seasonings, vinegars and oils on her countertop. "This starts to get a little bit chaotic."