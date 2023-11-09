Allow Hailey Bieber to Give You a Tour of Her and Justin Bieber's Dream Kitchen

Where are u now? In Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's kitchen.
The Rhode mogul gave fans a tour of what she called one of her "favorite rooms in the house" in a video posted to YouTube Nov. 8.
"I was top to bottom heavily involved in the design of the house in general," Hailey explained at one point in the video, "but even more so with the kitchen because the kitchen is a space that you spend a lot, a lot of time in."
Upon entering the kitchen, viewers see the pristine marble backsplash and countertops as well as the chic dark cabinets. Hailey then gave followers a peek at her large stove and oven with her organized spice shelf placed directly above.
"That looks neat," she said before panning the camera over to an array of seasonings, vinegars and oils on her countertop. "This starts to get a little bit chaotic."
As the tour continued, the model pointed out some of the appliances she uses—including two air fryers and a slow cooker—as well as her coffee station. She also gave a glimpse at her orderly fridge where they got that yummy-yummy food as well as her freezer, with both blending seamlessly into the cabinetry.
But that's not all. Hailey also showed her deep marble sinks with brass faucets as well as the large windows that let the sunshine pour in and offer views of their trees and herb garden.
In addition, she shared some of the space's personal touches, including two paintings with the words "Got Milk" and "The Kitchen" written across them by Justin.
"I like the story behind these because they were in another part of the house," Hailey noted. "They were plain—they didn't have writing on them—and then my husband decided to put his own spin on them which I thought was actually really, really fun. And they have lived there ever since."
As for her intentions for the space, the 26-year-old noted they try to keep everything organized but admitted that real life can sometimes get in the way.
"Honestly, I like for everything to have its place but like, as you can see, there's a lot sitting out, which doesn't bother me because I almost like a slight bit of chaos to the kitchen," she shared. "And now that I say that, I'm debating whether or not I should have hid all this stuff. But I'll take something out and then I'll put it in a new place and forget to put it back."
And ultimately, Hailey and Justin could probably spend more than 10,000 hours here.
"I entertain a lot in the kitchen, especially because it opens up into our living space," she said. "So even on Super Bowl Sunday, we had a big Super Bowl party. I like connecting over food. So I do feel like we spend a lot of time in the kitchen."
