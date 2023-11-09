Allow Hailey Bieber to Give You a Tour of Her and Justin Bieber's Dream Kitchen

We'll tell you one time: Hailey Bieber recently gave her YouTube followers a tour of the kitchen in her and Justin Bieber's home featuring marble countertops, personal details and more.

Watch: Hailey Bieber Reveals When She Knew Justin Was "The One"

Where are u now? In Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's kitchen.

The Rhode mogul gave fans a tour of what she called one of her "favorite rooms in the house" in a video posted to YouTube Nov. 8.

"I was top to bottom heavily involved in the design of the house in general," Hailey explained at one point in the video, "but even more so with the kitchen because the kitchen is a space that you spend a lot, a lot of time in."

Upon entering the kitchen, viewers see the pristine marble backsplash and countertops as well as the chic dark cabinets. Hailey then gave followers a peek at her large stove and oven with her organized spice shelf placed directly above.

"That looks neat," she said before panning the camera over to an array of seasonings, vinegars and oils on her countertop. "This starts to get a little bit chaotic."

As the tour continued, the model pointed out some of the appliances she uses—including two air fryers and a slow cooker—as well as her coffee station. She also gave a glimpse at her orderly fridge where they got that yummy-yummy food as well as her freezer, with both blending seamlessly into the cabinetry.

But that's not all. Hailey also showed her deep marble sinks with brass faucets as well as the large windows that let the sunshine pour in and offer views of their trees and herb garden.

In addition, she shared some of the space's personal touches, including two paintings with the words "Got Milk" and "The Kitchen" written across them by Justin. 

"I like the story behind these because they were in another part of the house," Hailey noted. "They were plain—they didn't have writing on them—and then my husband decided to put his own spin on them which I thought was actually really, really fun. And they have lived there ever since."

As for her intentions for the space, the 26-year-old noted they try to keep everything organized but admitted that real life can sometimes get in the way.

"Honestly, I like for everything to have its place but like, as you can see, there's a lot sitting out, which doesn't bother me because I almost like a slight bit of chaos to the kitchen," she shared. "And now that I say that, I'm debating whether or not I should have hid all this stuff. But I'll take something out and then I'll put it in a new place and forget to put it back."

And ultimately, Hailey and Justin could probably spend more than 10,000 hours here.

"I entertain a lot in the kitchen, especially because it opens up into our living space," she said. "So even on Super Bowl Sunday, we had a big Super Bowl party. I like connecting over food. So I do feel like we spend a lot of time in the kitchen." 

To see more of their life together, keep reading.

Instagram/Justin Bieber
PDA Alert!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, wearing Jordan Road earrings, shared this kissing photo on their Instagram pages in honor of their fifth wedding anniversary.

Instagram/Justin Bieber
Marriage Milestone

"To the most precious, my beloved." Justin wrote on Instagram. "You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"

Instagram/Justin Bieber
Forever

"5," Hailey wrote on her Instagram to celebrate their fifth anniversary. "I love you."

Instagram
Sky High

The couple was over the moon in love as they got ready to take flight.

Instagram
"My Little Bean"

Justin and Hailey looked so darn cute cuddled up together!

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

The two cuddled up during an outing at the lake.

Instagram
Hot and Steamy

Justin and Hailey couldn't keep their hands off each other while making out in the water.

Instagram
Engagement Announcement

In July 2018, Justin confirmed his engagement to Hailey in a lengthy Instagram post. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned this photo. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

Instagram
The Next Step

He also shared this shot as part of the engagement announcement, writing, "It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!" He added, "My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!

Instagram
Kisses for Days

The Biebers sharing a sweet smooch. "Hunny buns punkin," Justin captioned the photo. 

Instagram
Covered in Cake

The two enjoyed a very sweet smooch to celebrate their love. 

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Hailey posted this sweet pic in honor of her hubby's 25 birthday. 

Instagram
His Lips Are Sealed

"My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them," Justin shared. We're pretty jealous too! 

Instagram
Photo-booth or Bust

Could these two be any cuter?! "My only bubba," Hailey shared about the sweet pic. 

Instagram
Snow Bunnies

It may be cold outside, but they know how to keep each other warm. 

Instagram
Blurry Nights with Bae

This photo might be blurry, but one thing is clear—they're so in love! 

Instagram
Studio Vibes

Hailey supporting her man in the studio while he does what he loves. 

Instagram
Turn that Frown Around

Justin's pouty pucker is courtesy of his vacation ending. Very relateable! 

Instagram
Ride or Die

Once again, these two are absolutely slaying the relationship goals! "Go best friend that's my best friend," Justin captioned the pic. 

Instagram
Love and Faith

The couple who prays together, stays together. "I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most," Hailey captioned the shot with her hubby.

Instagram
Sunset Lovers

Amazing views for the gram. The sunset is also pretty nice! 

Instagram
The Biebers

One of their first official shots as husband and wife! 

Instagram
Posted Up

Even in this photo taken years ago, this pair was picture-perfect.

Instagram
No More Hiding

In January 2016, the two decided they weren't going to hide their romance any longer, and this photo of them kissing quickly circulated throughout the internet.

Instagram
Sharing Is Caring

Hailey decided to lend a helping hand in January 2015 when she gave Justin her hair-tie right off her wrist!

Instagram
Glasses and Grins

They might not have been together when this photo was taken in June 2015, but they sure did look good together!

Instagram
Silly Selfie

In this photo from May 2015, the "Baby" singer rocked a fake mustache while the model sweetly posed behind him.

Instagram
Famous Friends

In December 2014, Kendall Jenner joined Justin and Hailey for a Nerf gun night!

Instagram
Denying the Romance Rumors

Earlier in December, the A-lister took to Instagram to shut down any dating speculation between him and Hailey. "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise," he wrote. Hmmmmm. Foreshadowing much?

Instagram
Clippers Club

Back in 2014, Hailey and Justin were cool and coordinated, rocking LA Clippers gear as they hung out together as friends.

